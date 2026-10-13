Senators’ Nikolas Matinpalo Injured After Dirty Hit From Behind

While the Ottawa Senators traded away captain Brady Tkachuk to the divisional rival Florida Panthers during the offseason, they’ve made the most of the early goings of the 2026-27 campaign, having won four of their first five games.

They’re in New Jersey to take on the Devils for a Monday night matchup, but now they’re short one defenseman on the back end after he was victimized by a dirty hit from behind by forward Anthony Mantha.

Ottawa Senators Defenseman Nikolas Matinpalo Hurt After Dirty Hit From Behind

The Senators have lost defenseman Nikolas Matinpalo after he was run into the boards from behind by Devils forward Anthony Mantha, which sparked an on-ice melee.

While Matinpalo left the game with an injury, Mantha was also thrown from the game after receiving a five-minute major and a misconduct.

Because Mantha was ejected from the game, he’ll be facing a review from the NHL Department of Player Safety for his actions. Recently, Chicago Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar was banned for two games for a dirty hit on New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat; Mantha could potentially face a similar punishment.

Matinpalo Signed With The Senators As An Undrafted Free Agent

Never drafted into the NHL, Matinpalo signed with Ottawa as an undrafted free agent in May 2023 and began his professional career with the American Hockey League affiliate Belleville Senators after attending Ottawa’s training camp.

A series of injuries to Ottawa defensemen opened the door for his NHL debut that October; he appeared in four games before returning to Belleville, where he finished the season with four goals and 14 points in 67 games.

After signing another one-year deal with Ottawa in 2024, Matinpalo spent most of the following season in Belleville before earning another NHL call-up in December. He picked up his first NHL point in March 2025 and followed it with his first goal in April. Matinpalo also made his playoff debut that spring against the divisional rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa saw fit to extend him with a two-year, one-way contract in May 2025. He appeared in 50 games in 2025-26, recording five assists, before the Senators were swept by Carolina in the first round of the playoffs.

So far this year, he had no points and four penalty minutes in five games played.