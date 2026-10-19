Senators GM Steve Staios Makes Major Travis Green Decision

In each of the last two seasons, the Ottawa Senators have been led to the Stanley Cup Playoffs by head coach Travis Green, and so far this season, they’re off to a positive start to 2026-27.

In fact, Ottawa’s postseason appearance in 2025 was the first time they’d played beyond the regular season since their improbable run to double over time of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017.

And now, feeling as though they’re in good hands with the leadership behind the bench, Senators GM Steve Staios has announced that Green will remain with the club for the next several years.

The Ottawa Senators Have Announced A Four-Year Contract Extension For Head Coach Travis Green

On Monday, the Senators announced that head coach Travis Green had been signed to a four-year contract extension.

“It’s an exciting day for our organization,” general manager Steve Staios said in a statement via NHL.com. “This became a priority for me as I watched our group continue to develop and watch the work of not only Travis, but the entire coaching staff and the collaboration and the way that they’ve been able to continually grow with this group. I think about the qualities of Travis when I first identified, went through the process, and he’s been able to deliver on all of those, so it’s a proud day for me. It’s a proud day for the organization. I think we both understand that we have a lot of work ahead of us, but again, this is another foundational step for us and the Ottawa Senators moving forward.

“When situations get harder, he seems to rise to the occasion, and those are all qualities in great leadership, period. Not just in coaching. The lines of communication, the trust, I know the players, they believe, and I believe that Travis really cares for these players. And it’s a tough situation to be in as a coach because you’ve got to hold them accountable. But he’s got a great balance of being able to do both.”

Green was hired by the Senators in 2024. He’s gone 95-60-18 with Ottawa; he’s also coached the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils.

Travis Green Is Excited To Remain With The Senators

After having helped them reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last two seasons, Green is excited to remain in place and continue building towards something meaningful.

“It means a lot, as far as the job, the city, what you’re looking for I think as a coach, because it’s not always the same in every organization,” Green said. “Every organization is run a little different, I think, but as coaches, you’re always looking for something that works for you.

“You know, words like stability, commitment, collaboration … I think you know when you talk about stability (that) we have that with our organization.”