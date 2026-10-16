Senators’ Linus Ullmark Ties All-Time Record After Time With Bruins, Sabres

The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres both got good years out of Linus Ullmark, but neither team kept him around.

The Ottawa Senators are the beneficiaries. Ullmark is putting together a record-setting start to the season for the Sens.

It was far from a sure thing that these Senators would be a winning team in 2026-27. The offseason trade of Brady Tkachuk sure changed the feeling of the vibe in Ottawa.

But with Ullmark playing out of his mind at the moment, the Senators are doing just fine — much better than fine, really.

Linus Ullmark Stats

Ullmark has begun the season with a 6-0-0 record.

He has a 94.9% save ratio.

He also is allowing just 1.20 as his goals against average.

It’d be tough to start a season better than that.

Linus Ullmark Ties Record

Only one other Senators goalie has ever begun a season 6-0-0. That was Ray Emery back in 2005-06.

Ullmark has tied his mark, according to Sportsnet:

Linus Ullmark ties Ray Emery (6-0-0 in 2005-06) for the best start to a season in #GoSensGo history: 6-0-0

1.20 GAA

.949 SV% https://t.co/vYRVCsgPXi — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 16, 2026

If Ullmark can get a victory in his next start, he’ll set an all-time Senators record.

When Do Senators Play Next?

The Senators are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Flyers are off to a miserable start to the season, so it will surely feel like a game that the Senators and Ullmark can win.

Bruins, Sabres Regrets

The Sabres simply chose not to sign Ullmark back after the 2020-21 season. He had been a trusted goalie for them, but it’s a position that often brings about changes after a few seasons, and that’s what Buffalo ensured by letting Ullmark leave.

The Bruins ended up looking brilliant for signing Ullmark, because he would go on to win a Vezina Trophy while in a Boston uniform.

They traded him in June 2024, though, to the Senators. Ottawa sent back Mark Kastelic, Joonas Korpisalo and the 2024 first-round pick that became Dean Letourneau.

The Senators definitely won that trade.

The Sabres could definitely use Ullmark right now as their crowded goalie room is leaving a bit to be desired.

The Bruins are likely happy with Jeremy Swayman, so it could be worse for Boston.

But it’s definitely clear that Ullmark has found himself in Ottawa, and it’s after two teams let him go despite some quality performances along the way.