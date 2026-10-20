Brady Tkachuk’ Perfect Response To Senators Fans

The Brady Tkachuk era with the Ottawa Senators came to a close over the summer, when he was dealt to the divisional rival Florida Panthers to join forces with his brother Matthew Tkachuk.

Both teams have gotten off to strong starts to the campaign, but they will meet each other for the first time since the fateful trade over the summer when Tkachuk makes his return to Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday evening.

The Senators have already confirmed they plan to acknowledge Tkachuk’s return with a special tribute video, but fans may not feel the same way.

Brady Tkachuk Had Perfect Response To Upset Ottawa Senators Fans

During a recent episode of his “Wingmen” podcast alongside brother Matthew, Tkachuk said that he plans on having any jersey that is thrown onto the ice in protest to the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa.

“If you’re going to do it and send a message, just know that it’s going to a good cause. I’ve received your message,” Tkachuk said.

Meanwhile, it was impossible not to address the elephant in the room, his return to the venue that he called home for so many years before his departure following a trade request.

“This is the game that’s been circled. I’m going to assume I’m not the only one that’s had it circled,” he said. “The place is still special to me. Eight years. I’ve experienced so much. Became a father and a husband during my time there. They have such amazing people that makes that organization tick and I’m excited to see them.”

Tkachuk also said that he plans on having dinner with several of his former teammates the night before the matchup.

So far this season with the Panthers, Tkachuk has scored six goals with four assists; his six goals came in the form of consecutive natural hat tricks.

Brady Tkachuk Returns To Ottawa For The First Time On Wednesday

Tkachuk is well aware that Wednesday will likely be a raucus atmosphere at Canadian Tire Centre for his return.

“I think, once we get there, it’s going to hit a little more,” Tkachuk said. “Now it still feels like that game you circle on the calendar, and I bet for a lot of people, can’t believe it’s here, but once we land in Ottawa, set foot and see some of the guys, it’ll be, ‘All right, it’s here.’ It’s going to be nervous, I’m going to be nervous. It’s going to be fun, a weird but cool experience, and yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”