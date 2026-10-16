Flyers Have Only One True Untouchable On Their Current Roster

Plenty of trade chatter has surrounded the Philadelphia Flyers. Matvei Michkov’s name has come up. Travis Konecny might be a player on the move if you believe the recent speculation. Almost everyone on the roster is apparently up for grabs based on the way this season has started.

Given the team’s 0-6-3 record to start the 2026-27 campaign, rumors should be expected.

However, there is, apparently, one untouchable on the team: Porter Martone.

Martone Is Not Available Via Trade, No Matter What

In a recent article by Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff, he writes that Martone is not going to be moved by the Flyers, regardless of how poorly this season goes.

He writes:

“Based on conversations with team sources, the sense is that forward Porter Martone is the only true untouchable on this team. He is off to a slow start with just one goal this season (then again who isn’t on the Flyers?) but the 2025-sixth-overall pick is still held in high regard and could very well be the team’s captain one day. ”

He adds: “Wingers [Tyson] Foerster and Matvei Michkov are certainly not being shopped by the team, but they are not untouchable. It would be truly surprising to hear either of their names in trade discussions.

Defenseman Travis Sanheim is unlikely to be moved either. Forward Trevor Zegras and defenseman Jamie Drysdale would be considered surprising deals.

What Trades Might The Flyers Make?

If the season doesn’t turn around, significant roster changes are needed.

Travis Konecny should be approached about waiving his no-move clause — his $8.75 million AAV would appeal to contenders despite six years remaining, representing strong value for a 65-70 point scorer.

Noah Cates and Owen Tippett could be shopped in hockey trades Di Marco writes.

As for head coach Rick Tocchet, firing him less than two seasons into a five-year deal — and after a second-round playoff run last season — would be difficult, but something will eventually have to change if results don’t improve.

Elliotte Friedman noted on the most recent 32 Thoughts podcast, “Just think that Daniel Briere, he’s not going to do something that makes no sense. I just think he’s trying to be smart and not walk himself into a bad move because of the pressure.”

There Is Pressure on the Flyers

Following a season in which the team made the playoffs and went farther than many expected, to be winless to start the next season isn’t ideal. Briere took a huge swing this summer in trying to land Leo Carlsson via an offer sheet. That suggested the Flyers thought they were contenders who just needed a piece or two to be right there.

So far, they’ve shown their anything but. If it turns out that the Flyers have to suddenly start selling off pieces mid-season, it’s a real tell about where this roster might be headed.