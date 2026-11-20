The Philadelphia Flyers erased two futile trends in Thursday night’s win over the Ottawa Senators — both in come-from-behind fashion.

Philadelphia finally won in overtime, when Travis Konecny drilled home a snapshot 39 seconds into the extra period. The Flyers had been 0-6 when taking games into overtime and/or a shootout, so an overtime win is a massive weight lifted off their backs.

Heading into Thursday night’s matchup, Philadelphia was also 0-7-3 when trailing after two periods, per EdgeHalla. The win improved Philadelphia to 8-11-6, giving them 22 points on the year.

For a team that started the season 0-6-3 and looked completely hopeless, ending two more horrific trends is another sign that Philadelphia is moving in the right direction. Do the math, and Philadelphia is 8-5-3 since. By reversing specific trends, it’s a sign that the season is far from over.

Flyers Have Been Making A Living Reversing Unfortunate Trends In 2026-27

Nobody had a high opinion of Philadelphia’s scoring units through its first nine games. The Flyers found themselves outscored 33-11, and the team looked destined for a further retool.

Philadelphia found itself in the defensive zone seemingly forever, with a 40.4 Corsi For Percentage at 5-on-5. Their offensive zone starting percentage was even worse, at 36.4.

They converted two of their 26 power-play opportunities and averaged 20.4 shots per game. Meanwhile, they allowed 33.7 shots per game. If there was any strength, it came on the penalty kill, which went 29-for-35, good for an 82.9 percentage.

The past 16 games have been a different story, and Philadelphia eradicated most of those awful trends listed above. They have a 52-52 goals-scored-to-goals-against ratio. Their shots-for-to-shots-against ratio improved to 27.1-to-24.4. And finally, their Corsi For Percentage at 5-on-5 has improved to 50.1, while their offensive-zone starting percentage clocks in at 49.0.

The power play has been better, converting 13 of its past 56 attempts, good for a 23.2 percentage. Only the penalty kill, ironically, has regressed, down from 82.9 in the first nine games to 74.4 in the past 16.

The best trend? In their last six games, the Flyers are 4-1-1.

Philadelphia Will Contend If They Keep Reversing Early-Season Trends

As of Friday morning, the Flyers have 22 points. That puts them five points behind the Florida Panthers, 27 points, in the wild card race.

Philadelphia may not even need to vie for a wild card spot should they keep reversing those poor early-season trends. They are fifth in the Metropolitan Division, five points behind the third-place New York Rangers.

Taking Philadelphia’s recent record and points total from their last 16 games and applying it to 84 games, they would end with a record of 42-26-16 (100 points). That average is based on their production from their previous 16 games, adjusted for 84 games. Therefore, their final projected record and points total would be slightly lower.

Philadelphia On Pace For A Dramatically-Improved Projected Points Total

Since they are 8-11-6 after 25 games, with 59 games to go, take their 50-percent winning percentage in their last 16 games (8-5-3) and multiply that by 59. Rounded to the nearest whole number, that equals 30 wins.

Do the same for their five losses and three overtime losses in that 16-game span. That equals 18 losses and 11 overtime/shootout losses with 59 games remaining.

Add those numbers to the current record, which equals a projected final record of 38-29-17 (93 points). That could very well sneak the Flyers into the playoffs should they keep winning at the same pace and a couple of teams backslide.

It would solidify one remarkable turnaround that this team has made possible after one of the worst starts in franchise history. Fans may be split, but head coach Rick Tocchet and his staff deserve recognition there. So does every player in a Flyers uniform.