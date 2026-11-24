It feels like Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Rasums Ristolainen has been here before.

Now in his sixth season with the Flyers, the Finnish defenceman has been in and out of trade rumours for the majority of his Philadelphia tenure.

But now, with Philadelphia on the outside of the playoff picture once again, he’s once again in the rumour mill.

Friedman Dishes on Trade Rumours Surrounding Flyers’ Ristolainen

NHL teams sure do love their big, right-shot defencemen.

And, with Ristolainen now in the final year of his contract, this seems like the year where he’ll actually get traded.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, opposing teams have already started expressing interest in acquiring the veteran defenseman.

During a November 19 appearance on NHL Network, Friedman indicated that Philadelphia’s pressure point with Ristolainen is mounting.

“I do believe they’ve had teams starting to feel them out on what they might consider doing,” Friedman said.

Although the Flyers have enjoyed a short-term bump, they’ve clearly taken a step back since last season.

Philadelphia opened the season with nine straight losses (0-6-3). Since then, they are 9-5-3. However, at the dreaded American Thanksgiving mark, they’re five points out of a playoff spot.

Although trade speculation has intensified in Philadelphia following a disappointing start to the season, Friedman doesn’t anticipate Briere making a desperate move to salvage the Flyers’ campaign.

“I’m sure Danny Briere’s out there making calls,” Friedman said during a recent NHL Network appearance.

However, Friedman expressed skepticism that there’s a blockbuster deal on the horizon capable of reversing Philadelphia’s fortunes.

Instead, he suggested the organization’s immediate priority is to “calm things down, and try to win hockey games.”

Well, they’ve done that of late, but it seems unlikely that their recent bump will save their season.

Flyers Have Fielded Significant Trade Interest in Ristolainen Before

Ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline, Daily Faceoff’s Anthony Di Marco reported that seven teams had expressed interest in acquiring Ristolainen, including his former club, the Buffalo Sabres.

Trade speculation continued into the offseason, when The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta linked multiple teams, including the Ottawa Senators, to the Finnish defenseman.

However, Flyers general manager Daniel Briere has yet to pull the trigger on a deal.

Ristolainen’s lengthy injury history has complicated matters. In the three seasons prior to this campaign, Ristolainen missed more than 100 games of action.

However, his contract situation could make him more appealing to prospective buyers.

The veteran carries a $5.1 million cap hit, but acquiring teams would no longer have to worry about committing to him beyond this season.

Philadelphia could also increase his trade value by retaining a portion of his remaining salary.

Ristolainen has no trade protection, so Briere can deal him to whichever team steps up first.