The drama surrounding Matvei Michkov and the Philadelphia Flyers has taken another concerning turn.

The Flyers announced on Friday, November 27, that their young star would be scratched for their afternoon contest against the Vancouver Canucks for disciplinary reasons.

However, comments from Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet ahead of the contest raised more questions than answers about the situation.

Rick Tocchet Makes Cryptic Comments About Matvei Michkov

Tocchet was peppered with questions about Michkov’s absence from the lineup while speaking to reporters ahead of Friday’s contest.

The Flyers head coach repeatedly declined to elaborate on the situation, although he hinted that more information would be forthcoming.

“I’m sure these questions will be answered later,” Tocchet said.

“We’re just going to worry about Vancouver. We’ll talk about stuff later.”

When pressed further on the situation, Tocchet reiterated that it was an internal matter.

“It’s internal…that’s it. That’s all I can go with.”

Perhaps the most interesting wrinkle surrounding Michkov’s benching was that the initial announcement came directly from Flyers governor Dan Hilferty rather than Tocchet or general manager Danny Briere.

Tocchet deferred to Hilferty when asked about the situation.

“Just ask Dan [Hilferty]. It’s an organizational thing.”

While the Flyers haven’t publicly disclosed the specific reason for Michkov’s absence, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Friday that the Russian winger had violated team rules.

Michkov logged a season-low 12:19 of ice time during Philadelphia’s 7-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, registering no shots on goal and taking two minor penalties.

Despite going five consecutive games without scoring a goal, the 21-year-old still leads the Flyers with 11 goals and 20 points through 27 games this season.

Flyers’ Matvei Michkov Saga Takes Another Concerning Turn

It was just over two weeks ago that Tocchet vehemently denied a report regarding Michkov’s apparent dissatisfaction in Philadelphia.

On November 10, ESPN NHL insider Kevin Weekes reported that Michkov would likely welcome a fresh start elsewhere, citing the Flyers’ disappointing start to the season and internal turmoil.

“There’s nothing to talk about because it’s not true; there’s nothing to report,” Tocchet told reporters the following day.

Tocchet also pushed back against suggestions of internal turmoil, describing the Flyers as a tight-knit group.

Briere subsequently indicated that both Michkov and his agent denied being behind the report, while reiterating the organization’s commitment to the talented young winger.

Michkov is currently in the final year of his entry-level contract and is slated to become a restricted free agent next summer.

The seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft registered 63 points during his rookie campaign before recording 51 points in his sophomore season.

While there’s no confirmation that Friday’s disciplinary decision is connected to the earlier trade speculation, it’s another unwanted distraction for a struggling Flyers team.

Considering Tocchet’s repeated insistence that questions would be answered later, his postgame media availability suddenly becomes more intriguing than the game itself.