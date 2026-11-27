As confirmed by the Philadelphia Flyers, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Matvei Michkov was unlikely to play in their game against the Vancouver Canucks. It’s not a health issue or a healthy scratch, but a team decision to pull him for violating team rules.

Friedman wrote, “We’re expecting an official announcement shortly from the Flyers, but there is word Matvei Michkov won’t play vs. Vancouver this afternoon due to a violation of team rules. We will see what further details (if any) might be provided.”

Not long after the report, the team confirmed the news, but where the release came from was intriguing.

Flyers Governor Shared the Michkov News

The Flyers organization announced the Michkov news, but it wasn’t GM Daniel Briere or President Keith Jones. It was the Flyers Governor Dan Hilferty.

It read: “Please see the following announcement from Flyers Governor Dan Hilferty: Due to an internal team matter, forward Matvei Michkov will not be in the lineup for today’s game vs. Vancouver.”

It is not known yet what Michkov did, but fans were quick to jump all over the announcement. Almost 800 comments have flooded the post at the time of this writing. Many of them are critical of the organization for not providing a reason for the decision.

When asked for comment, head coach Rick Tocchet didn’t offer an update. He said the Flyers are focused on Canucks, adding that any questions about it will be answered later.

What Is Going On Between the Flyers and Michkov?

If this isn’t a concern for Michkov, and this is a situation that could have been avoided, things really appear to have gone off the rails.

It’s beginning to look like the situation has taken an ugly turn, and this could ultimately wind up in the player and the team parting ways. The Flyers have maintained they have no intention of trading Michkov, but this is just the latest in a long line of issues between the team and the forward.

Most recently, he was seen yelling at Nick Seeler during a game when the two got into a verbal confrontation over a hockey play. The television cameras picked it up. Both players said it was nothing, but where there’s smoke there’s fire.

Tocchet’s refusal to comment seems odd. Perhaps he didn’t want to pour gasoline on the fire, but at this point, that’s unavoidable. The talented winger has had too many instances now where he and his teammates don’t look cohesive. The veterans don’t seem to like him, and the coach can’t get through to him. Now the franchise has stepped in and pulled him from the lineup.

Fans appear to be in support of Michkov on social media, blaming the team for not treating Michkov properly or giving him the opportunity he needs. Perhaps as we learn more about what happened, that narrative will change.