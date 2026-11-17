The Pittsburgh Penguins might just have an interesting trade candidate emerging this season.

While the chatter surrounding potential Penguins’ trade targets has focused on veteran players like Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust, and Rickard Rakell, forward Tommy Novak could become a valuable trade chip for Pittsburgh.

As it stands, the prevailing discussion is that the Pens are open for business. They’re willing to listen on just about anyone. And, as long as the price is right, they are willing to make moves happen.

That’s why the Penguins forward could become an intriguing alternative for teams looking to add depth down the middle.

Novak has seven goals and 14 points in 19 games, and he can play both center and wing. He’s also been used on the power play and penalty kill. His versatility makes him potentially attractive to teams looking for additional forward depth.

That’s why clubs looking for flexibility might just have the sort of player that can fill multiple middle-six roles without necessarily costing an arm and a leg.

Sure, Novak might not be the sexiest name out there. But contenders looking to shore up their forward depth could do a heck of a lot worse than Tommy Novak.

Novak Has an Attractive Contract for Potential Suitors

The most attractive aspect about Tommy Novak is his contract. Yes, he’s got plenty of skills to help any team round out their lineup.

But unlike some of the other players on the market, the Penguins forward actually has a manageable cap hit. This season, Novak comes with a $3.5 million cap hit. Next season, his three-year extension will kick in. That extension carries at $4.65 million AAV, and still looks reasonable enough for a middle-six guy who can slot in down the middle and on the wing.

But there’s one other thing that would drive the price up for the Penguins. Novak’s contract comes with no trade protection. As such, an acquiring team could move him down the line if they so chose. That’s relatively rare nowadays, considering that most players have some sort of trade protection.

That’s why Novak could be the sort of piece that the Penguins might parlay into a nice return.

Penguins Could Have a High Asking Price

Of course, acquiring Novak might not be as simple as making a phone call. The Penguins seem to have a fairly high bar when it comes to moving their players, and that asking price could come down as the season wears on.

Still, there’s no indication that Novak is actually on the trade block right now. He’s been productive, offers versatility, and has a contract that provides some cost certainty. Pittsburgh doesn’t necessarily have a reason to move him unless another team makes an offer worth considering.

That means clubs calling to inquire about Novak could be met with a fairly steep asking price. It’s difficult to put an exact value on what the Penguins might want, but multiple draft picks or a combination of picks and prospects wouldn’t be out of the question.

Well, that’s the interesting part. Novak might not be among the bigger names available in Pittsburgh, but his production and contract could make him a valuable addition for a contender. If the Penguins are willing to listen, there could be a market for him.