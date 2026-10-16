Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews Speaks Out on Jim Hiller Benching Gavin McKenna

The Toronto Maple Leafs couldn’t hold on to a 4-2 lead against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, Oct. 15, and lost 5-4 in overtime.

Jim Hiller’s team got some good news, including strong performances from Auston Matthews and Kirill Marchenko. The latter had a three-point night after scoring his first hat trick with the Toronto franchise.

However, they suffered more than one setback, as John Tavares left the game early after colliding with Buffalo’s Josh Norris. He couldn’t return, and details of his injury are still unclear.

After that, Hiller made the unexpected decision to bench Gavin McKenna, and many fans are upset, believing it played a significant role in Toronto’s inability to hold on to the lead and ultimately lose the game.

After the game, captain Auston Matthews spoke to the media and answered a question about McKenna’s situation.

‘We’ve All Got His Back’: Auston Matthews on Gavin McKenna’s Benching

The Leafs star tried to normalize it by saying everyone has been in that situation at some point, and he also wanted to make it clear that it will only increase McKenna’s hunger to make a difference in the next game.

He said, as reported by Sportsnet’s Anna Dua, “Those things kind of happen sometimes. I think everybody’s been in that situation before, and it’s not necessarily a situation you want to be in but we’ve all got his back… I know a game like tonight’s gonna just make him hungry for the next one to go out there and compete and dominate and excited to watch that.”

The Maple Leafs still have eight games remaining in October and must quickly return to action next Saturday when they face the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. They will then begin the week by hosting the San Jose Sharks on Monday, Oct. 19, before traveling to Columbus to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

On Oct. 22, they will return home to host the New York Rangers before visiting the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Oct. 24. Their final three games of the month will be against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 26 at Scotiabank Saddledome, the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 28 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Oct. 31.