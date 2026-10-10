Ex-Maple Leafs Forward Reveals What Phil Kessel Was Really Like as a Teammate

Former Maple Leafs forward Viktor Stalberg reflected on his time with Phil Kessel in Toronto. Stalberg revealed that Kessel was a great teammate and somebody he enjoyed being around.

Toronto selected Stalberg 161st overall by the 2006 NHL Draft.

Stalberg joined the Maple Leafs during the 2009-10 season after three strong seasons with the University of Vermont. There, he played with Kessel, who was also in his first season with Toronto after being acquired from the Boston Bruins.

Viktor Stalberg Reveals What Phil Kessel Was Really Like as a Teammate on the Maple Leafs

Viktor Stalberg only played with Phil Kessel for one season on the Maple Leafs.

Despite only spending only a brief period as Kessel’s teammate, Stalberg looks back fondly at his time with the Leafs. He noted that the American was a big character in the locker room and someone he spent a lot of time with.

“[Kessel was a] funny guy, awesome guy. I spent a lot of time with him in Toronto. We were both fairly young at the time, me and Phil, and Tyler Bozak hung out a lot when we were up there,” Stalberg exclusively told Heavy Sports via Ozoon. “He’s a character, I like the guy. He loves his fast food, his hot dogs, and looks more like a mailman or something in terms of athleticism. I don’t know if he’s ever lifted a weight but he’s just a naturally gritty, strong guy.”

Stalberg added: “He was just so naturally gifted, so naturally strong, and, you know, the career he had was incredible. Offensively, he did everything.”

Stalberg Shares Thoughts on Kessel Breaking the NHL Iron Man Record

Stalberg also shared his thoughts on Kessel setting the NHL‘s new iron man record. The three-time Stanley Cup champion holds the record for the most consecutive regular season games played.

He revealed that Kessel was much stronger than he looked and would occasionally make a point of proving that.

“Phil Kessel breaking the NHL Iron Man record? That is something I would not have bet a single dollar on, after playing with him,” Stalberg exclusively told Heavy Sports via Ozoon. “I think the strength coach in Toronto was chirping him for not doing anything in the gym, so he’d go in wearing flip-flops and squat more than anybody else on the team.”

“He was so fast and honestly, in such poor shape in terms of hockey. And I know one year Toronto forced him to go on a diet, and lose some body fat pretty much to try and take it to the next level, and he was dog [expletive].”

Stalberg also pointed to Kessel as being an anomaly because he thrived without prioritizing dieting and fitness.

“There is not one formula that works for all, and whatever worked for him, worked for him. He was one of the best players in the league,” Stalberg said. “He maybe didn’t go in for the most battles in the corners, you can say that, but he was still such a gritty, tough guy.”