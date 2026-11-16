Maple Leafs Receive Mixed Update on Injured $135 Million Duo

The Toronto Maple Leafs have received a boost regarding a star injured player. Sportsnet is reporting that Morgan Rielly has returned to the ice and joined his teammates at practice. The star veteran has missed Toronto’s last four games with a lower-body injury. He previously suffered the setback during his team’s 4-2 loss against the Montreal Canadiens on November 7.

Although Rielly’s return to practice is welcomed, the veteran is still listed as day-to-day by the aforementioned news outlet. As a result, it seems somewhat unlikely that the blueliner will be inserted into the starting lineup for the next Maple Leafs game. Toronto is set to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, November 17. Afterwards, the team will return home for a two-game stand to end the week.

While the news is positive on Rielly, the Toronto Maple Leafs will remain without star forward Kirill Marchenko. The Russian was last seen on October 26 against Calgary Flames. He managed to play just over seven minutes before enduring a lower-body injury.

According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, the Toronto Maple Leafs expect Marchenko to miss the next few games. “Rielly is a little closer to returning than Marchenko,” claimed Johnston, as reported by LeafsLatest. “Despite the circumstances, they’re (Maple Leafs) going to be patient with these guys. They’ll likely have to play the next few games without Marchenko, and I think Rielly will be back a little sooner.”

Toronto Maple Leafs Need Morgan Rielly, Kirill Marchenko Healthy Again

It is safe to say that the Toronto Maple Leafs have missed both Rielly and Marchenko. In fact, Toronto is now in the basement of the Atlantic Division after losing six straight games. At the moment, the Maple Leafs have the third-lowest points in the entire Eastern Conference.

Defense has, once again, been an issue in Toronto. The club is currently averaging 3.41 goals allowed on the campaign. However, they most recently allowed four+ goals in four consecutive games without Rielly on the ice. Although they did manage to hold the mighty Edmonton Oilers to just one goal, the Maple Leafs failed to score in the game.

Marchenko’s absence is clearly hindering the Toronto Maple Leafs’ offense. According to The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel, the team’s power play went one for 10 over their last six games. “Kirill Marchenko might be missed most here,” claims Siegel. “Despite missing the last eight games, he is still tied with Nylander for the team lead in power-play goals (four) and sits even with Nylander for second in power-play points (eight).”

Toronto Does Not Have Ample Funds to Boost Team

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ struggle without these two key players is certainly understandable. After all, Rielly and Marchenko are two of the team’s top-five highest-paid players. The defenseman previously signed an eight-year, $60 million contract. Marchenko, on the other hand, agreed to a six-year, $75 million extension after being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

General manager John Chayka would love to add another quality defenseman to his roster as soon as possible. However, the Maple Leafs are currently strapped for cash. According to PuckPedia.com, Toronto does not have any available funds to spend. Because of this, Chayka will either have to get creative, or the current players need to step up quickly.