Maple Leafs Are Playoff Long Shots, and The Market Knows It

The Toronto Maple Leafs are nowhere near a playoff spot at the moment. If anything, they have quickly become a postseason long shot.

And now, the market has become keenly aware of it.

According to the folks at Bovada, the Leafs show +235 odds to make the postseason. Meanwhile, the market has assigned -330 for Toronto not making the 2027 NHL playoffs.

Given the way Toronto’s brutal homestand went, it’s not hard to see why the market would be so bearish on the Maple Leafs.

In contrast, other teams like the Detroit Red Wings face much longer odds, sitting at +850 to make the postseason at this juncture of the year.

Now, it’s still relatively early in the season, even with a quarter of the year already in the books. There is still time to turn things around. But let’s be realistic: Does it honestly look like the Maple Leafs will suddenly flip a switch and become playoff contenders?

On paper, the talent is there. But that talent hasn’t translated into the sort of performances that fans can really bet on. Although, Saturday night’s shutout loss to the Edmonton Oilers did show some encouraging signs. It would have been a much worse look if the Leafs had been blown out.

However, the bottom line is that this situation doesn’t look like it will change anytime soon.

Toronto Is on a Downward Trend That Looks Difficult to Reverse

The problem with the Maple Leafs is that they can’t seem to put together a complete performance. There have been some encouraging moments, but those haven’t translated into much success in the standings.

Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild was a good example. Toronto was competitive for much of the night, even taking a 2-1 lead in the second period. However, a couple of defensive breakdowns allowed Minnesota to score twice in less than four minutes early in the third. Just like that, the game got away from the Leafs.

Saturday night’s matchup against the Oilers was a much better showing. The defensive effort was considerably improved, with the Leafs keeping Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in check. Toronto held one of the league’s most dangerous offenses to a single goal, but couldn’t find a way to solve Devon Levi. The result was another shutout loss for an offense that just couldn’t pick up it’s goalie and defense.

And that’s essentially been the story of Toronto’s season. When the offense shows up, the defense tends to struggle. When the defensive game is there, the Leafs can’t generate enough scoring to make it count.

Well, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to see where the necessary improvement is going to come from. Toronto has now lost six straight games, and the club simply isn’t getting enough consistent contributions across the lineup.

Maple Leafs Still Have Time to Turn Things Around

That said, writing off the Maple Leafs entirely would probably be premature. There is still enough talent on this roster to make a push, particularly if the team can find a way to get back to playing fundamentally sound hockey.

It’s worth noting that there is no magic formula here. The Maple Leafs don’t need to somehow conjure up a solution to the issues. The way teams can get back on track is to return to basics. Playing solid, fundamental hockey is the key. Most importantly, a strong forecheck followed by responsible play in their own zone is usually the best way to make a difference.

That statement would have made sense in October. Yes, it’s mid-November, but it is what it is.

The problem is that somebody needs to get this group moving in the right direction. And right now, head coach Jim Hiller looks like a deer caught in the headlights. Saturday night’s postgame press conference made Hiller look like a kid who couldn’t find a excuse for his missing homework.

Make no mistake, Toronto still has time to push the reset button. A couple of wins could change the atmosphere around the organization and give the players some much-needed confidence. The talent hasn’t suddenly disappeared.

However, the clock is ticking. The Maple Leafs can’t afford to keep treating every decent performance as a sign that things are finally turning around. They need results, and they need them now.