Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Land Simon Edvinsson From Red Wings For Untouchable Forward

With Simon Edvinsson reportedly seeking a trade out of Detroit, the timing is interesting given recent reports that the Toronto Maple Leafs are willing to trade a “premium asset” for a difference-maker on the blue line. Easton Cowan is a premium asset. Edvinsson is a difference-maker. Could there be a fit there?

The Maple Leafs have an obvious need to address but a recent report suggests Toronto isn’t keen on parting with Cowan in any trade. One could argue that landing Edvinsson wouldn’t be the Leafs making just any trade.

Here is a trade pitch that could work for both sides.

The Cowan and Edvinsson Trade Pitch

Nick Alberga of Leafs Morning Take believes that Cowan is the kind of player the Leafs should consider if it means they have the chance to acquire Edvinsson — and likely get him signed to a long-term extension.

He didn’t go into the full details of a trade proposal, but fans online did. One mentioned the following:

Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:

D Simon Edvinsson

Detroit Red Wings acquire:

F Easton Cowan

F Dakota Joshua

2027 first-round pick (COL)

2029 second-round pick

Why It Could Work for Toronto

Edvinsson would immediately become Toronto’s top-pair defenceman, slotting in next to Darren Raddysh. He would need a new contract, so money becomes a bit of an issue given the need to send salary out. That would only be for this season, since he also fits the timeline of a team trying to grow long-term and solve a problem beyond this year. The Maple Leafs could become contenders, even if Edvinsson doesn’t put them over the top in 2026-27.

Nick Alberga said he would be open to including Cowan in a deal for a player of Edvinsson’s age and trajectory, even though it stings.

Any package for Edvinsson would almost certainly start with Cowan. Adding Joshua and additional picks is about both the money and the need to increase the offer for a stud defenseman.

Why It Might Work for Detroit

The Red Wings reportedly have a player who wants out after a summer of shaky extension talks, so they have little leverage and a need to find a return. This package gives them a young forward in Cowan who has impressed early, a depth piece in Joshua, and two picks to retool.

Pierre LeBrun noted that the Sergachev, Dobson and Byram trades are the best comparables for a young top-four defenceman, which suggests the price will be steep. He also reports that Detroit has not yet decided to trade Edvinsson, but December 1 looms as its the deadline for an RFA to sign if he wants to play this season.

Is This a Fair Trade?

Based on the comments under Alberga’s video, not every fan agrees this is a fair trade. That happens with proposals such as this. And, to be fair, it wasn’t Alberga’s pitch. He merely suggested the Leafs should consider moving Cowan if it means landing Edvinsson.

David Pagnotta cautioned that moving Cowan also means losing a third-line contributor who could help all three forward lines produce.

The price is high, but Edvinsson is the type of young, top-pair defenceman who rarely becomes available. If Toronto believes in the long-term window, this is a deal worth making.