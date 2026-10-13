Recent Simon Edvinsson Photo Drops Hint About Red Wings Future

Is something finally happening with Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson? A recent photo has surfaced on social media of the blueliner walking with a packed bag and a caption from his mother that there might be a development.

Edvinsson’s mother posted an Instagram story of Edvinsson traveling with his hockey gear. The caption read “best of luck”, which many fans assumed might be a hint that he was headed back to Detroit or that there had been a development in his contract talks with the Red Wings organization.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case. Ryan Hana of The Winged Wheed Podcast reports, “Can confirm that this is just Edvinsson flying to skate with a trainer on the East Coast. His agency apparently set this up to keep him in shape as he awaits the chance to return to the NHL, either with the Red Wings or another team, if a trade can be made.

Hana adds, “No contract or trade yet.” He added in a separate follow-up post, “Not to say it can’t be in anticipation of one soon, but as of now the firm answer I got was that this was just to stay in shape with a well-regarded trainer that his agency set up.”

Edvinsson and the Red Wings Remain at Odds

The Red Wings are facing a growing contract dispute with the restricted free agent defenceman, and the situation has taken a concerning turn. The 23-year-old remains unsigned after negotiations failed to produce a new deal before the start of the 2026-27 season. Edvinsson initially attended training camp without a contract but was subsequently removed from team practices and returned to Sweden to skate independently.

The situation escalated on October 3 when Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that Edvinsson would prefer a trade out of Detroit. Neither the player nor the organization has publicly confirmed that report.

Edvinsson is coming off a strong season, recording nine goals and 25 points in 72 games while averaging more than 22 minutes of ice time. Drafted sixth overall in 2021, he is an important part of Detroit’s defensive future.

As of today, he remains unsigned, with no publicly confirmed resolution or trade. His absence is a significant concern for the Red Wings.

What Is Taking So Long?

Edvinsson is doing his best to stay ready, but time is running out. He’s got until December 1st to sign a new deal or he can’t play in the NHL this season. The Red Wings don’t seem to feel a sense of urgency, despite the uncomfortable situation.

Teams are calling about the defenseman and want to know if the Red Wings will make a trade. Interim GM Shawn Horcoff keeps telling other NHL teams that Detroit’s priority is to sign him.