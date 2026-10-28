Canucks Can Afford to Take a Flyer on Connor Zary This Season

The Vancouver Canucks’ season is quickly beginning to go sideways. And that’s why it may be time to revisit potential deals such as the Connor Zary trade.

It seems that the club isn’t going to be going anywhere this season. Of course, that was expected as part of the organization’s incipient rebuild. And that also explains why the Canucks kicked the tires on the Calgary Flames forward.

The Flames sent Zary down to the AHL at a point when Calgary looked like it was ready for the glue factory. But now that Calgary has won four in a row, the team may be emboldened to figure out changes that could help it regain respectability.

That’s where the market could shift on Zary. A possible deal, at least on the Flames’ part, wouldn’t be about recouping as many pieces as possible for the 25-year-old. A potential trade would be about clearing his contract and cap hit off the books.

Such a situation would help Calgary look at how they could load up at some point this season, if the organization feels that they’re not ready for a rebuild, but just a light retool instead. And it’s that situation which could give the Canucks an opportunity to land another young forward with some upside still left.

Canucks Can Afford to Take a Flyer on Connor Zary

In short, the Canucks can afford to take a flyer on a guy like Connor Zary. Yes, he comes with a $3.775 million cap hit. But that’s only for two more seasons, with the potential upside being significant. There’s something about giving castaways a second chance. Some players in such situations want to prove their doubters wrong, and work twice as hard to get back into form.

That said, the move would only make sense if the Flames lowered their price tag significantly. There’s no point in paying a premium for a guy who is essentially a question mark at this point in his career.

One has to think that if Connor Zary costs a couple of late-round picks, it’s something the Canucks would at least have to look into.

If Zary washes out in Vancouver, well, it wouldn’t be much of a loss.

Oh, but if he works out, the Canucks could have a guy with a chip on his shoulder, just waiting for his chance to get back at the Flames for dumping him the way they did.

Vancouver Has to Think About the Short-Term As Well

While the outlook for Vancouver is predicated on a rebuild, the organization can’t neglect the short-term either. Connor Zary is not the type of player who’ll likely be around at the end of a rebuild. Assuming that process takes about three or four seasons, Zary would be getting closer to 30, potentially becoming a veteran presence on an up-and-coming core.

That’s why acquiring the former first-round pick is more about the short term than the longer-term vision. Zary is the sort of player who can help the team be more competitive now, even if it is on track for a last-overall finish.

Just because there is no expectation to contend now, it doesn’t mean that the Canucks can’t bring in guys to make the team harder to play against.

Ultimately, the Canucks would be taking a chance on a bit of a long shot. But that’s one of the advantages that a rebuild provides.