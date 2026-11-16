Trade Pitch Sees Canucks Deal DeBrusk for Former Stanley Cup Champion

Vancouver Canucks winger Jake DeBrusk has been linked to this team before.

The 30-year-old Canucks winger stated last season that he wasn’t all that interested in being part of a rebuild. While the ever-positive winger walked back his comments, it clearly makes sense for the Canucks to try and deal DeBrusk.

Interest in the winger has apparently been tepid. While there are reportedly teams interested, no one seems to be willing to deal more than a third-round pick.

Vancouver surely wants more than that back, considering he’s been a perennial 20-goal scorer.

But perhaps there’s a move to be made between the Canucks and a team that had previous interest in the winger.

Canucks DeBrusk Has Been Connected to Senators Before

Back in June 2026, Ottawa Sun reporter Bruce Garrioch stated that the Senators have called the Canucks about acquiring DeBrusk.

Their interest had merit at the time, and it might make even more sense now.

Ottawa has enjoyed a solid start to the season. However, they are a little thin on the wings, with Brady Tkachuk now gone and William Eklund on IR.

The Senators could also use a boost on the power play, something that DeBrusk specializes in.

Ottawa’s power play currently ranks dead last in the entire NHL, clicking at just 11.5 per cent. Their underlying numbers are just marginally better, ranking 24th in the NHL in terms of expected goals-for at five-on-four play.

DeBrusk has been lethal on the power play during his time with the Canucks. Since the beginning of last season, DeBrusk is seventh in the NHL with 20 power play goals.

Right now, the Senators have fourth-line centre Stephen Halliday on their first power play unit.

Canucks Could Get Former Stanley Cup Champ for DeBrusk

There’s a deal here that makes sense for the Canucks and Senators.

While Ottawa could use DeBrusk, the Senators have an available forward who could use a fresh start.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday that Ottawa is trying to trade Andre Burakovsky. The veteran winger has gone pointless in eight games this season.

At this point, Burakovsky would likely pass through waivers if he were demoted to the minors, as his play last year wasn’t inspiring either.

Both DeBrusk and Burakovsky have the exact same cap hit of $5.5 million. Burakovsky is a free agent at the end of this year, while DeBrusk is locked up for another four seasons after this year.

As fans online began to offer proposals, the consensus was to deal DeBrusk to Ottawa for a 2207 second-round pick and Burakovsky.

While NHL teams have seemingly been hesitant to offer more than a third-round pick for DeBrusk, there’s logic here for Ottawa to offer a second.

They could move off of Burakovsky’s contract and add a player who should immediately help their power play.

And even if DeBrusk isn’t overly productive at five-on-five, his cap hit is comparable to third-line money based on recent NHL contracts.

The Senators might be inclined to make a deal like this sooner rather than later, considering how tight things are in the Atlantic Division race.