Canucks Kicking the Tires on Connor Zary, Friedman Says

The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly looking into Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary.

The revelation came during the latest edition of Saturday Headlines, in which insider Elliotte Friedman shed light on the situation.

“I do think Vancouver is one of the teams that has looked at Zary… I’ve heard that the Canucks are one of the teams that are considering it and it makes sense.”

So, a couple of things to unpack here.

First of all, Friedman prefaced the discussion by stating that nothing was imminent on Zary. The 25-year-old cleared waivers earlier this week, landing him in the AHL. Zary has been a good marine, reporting to the AHL, and subsequently scoring in his first game there.

The other thing to keep in mind is the asking price the Canucks would have to consider in a potential Zary trade. Friedman highlighted that the New York Rangers also looked into Zary during the last 32 Thoughts Podcast, stating the Flames wanted “a pick,” but the Rangers balked at the idea.

Could that pick have been a first-rounder? If that’s the case, it’s no wonder New York backed out of a potential deal.

The other thing to keep in mind is Friedman’s comment that Zary makes sense for the Canucks. On the surface, he’s right, though there might be more moving parts to that assertion.

Why Connor Zary Makes Sense for the Canucks

Friedman’s comments make sense when looking at what the Canucks need from their forward group. Zary is 25, has already demonstrated that he can contribute at the NHL level, and could give Vancouver another option as it looks to build a more competitive lineup. He also has room to develop, making him a potentially more attractive target than an older rental who might only provide a short-term boost.

The Canucks could use additional scoring depth, particularly if they believe Zary can rediscover the form that made him an intriguing young player in Calgary. A change of scenery might help, too, especially after the Flames placed him on waivers and he subsequently reported to the AHL.

Still, Friedman was careful to stress that nothing was imminent. Vancouver may have interest, but interest is not the same as a deal getting close. The Canucks must determine whether Zary is worth pursuing at Calgary’s asking price and whether his contract fits their longer-term plans.

Zary’s Cap Hit Could Complicate a Vancouver Trade

The Canucks have enough cap space to accommodate Zary’s $3.775 million annual cap hit, so the issue isn’t necessarily whether Vancouver can fit him on the books. The bigger question is whether that commitment makes sense for a player who has recently cleared waivers.

Zary is signed through the 2027-28 season, meaning Vancouver would be taking on more than a temporary financial obligation. If the organization believes he can become a regular contributor, that term could be an advantage. But if the Canucks see him primarily as a depth forward, nearly $3.8 million annually is a significant price to pay.

There is also the acquisition cost to consider. Friedman indicated Calgary wanted a pick, and the Rangers reportedly balked at that request. If the Flames are seeking a first-rounder, Vancouver should be equally cautious. The Canucks have room to make the deal financially, but that doesn’t mean they should spend premium assets on a player whose role remains uncertain.

Ultimately, Zary makes sense only if the price reflects both his potential and the risks involved.