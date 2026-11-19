The Vancouver Canucks are almost certain to become sellers before the upcoming trade deadline. After all, Vancouver currently has the worst record in the NHL after winning just five of its first 23 games. Not only are the Canucks not playing well, but they are in the middle of a rebuild. New general manager Ryan Johnson has to navigate the situation with one eye on the future.

With this in mind, Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas discussed the situation on their latest podcast. More specifically, Bukauskas hinted that teams from around the league should soon be calling about the availability of veteran defenseman Filip Hronek. Friedman, however, claimed that trade offers involving the star are already being fielded by the Vancouver Canucks.

“It’s happened already,” Friedman said of the trade calls. “Hronek has been adamant that he’s not interested (in a trade), and his agent Allan Walsh has been adamant that he’s not interested. But it’s the job of these teams to call and try to find out.”

“I think Hronek’s a really good player and I think his contract looks even better with what’s happened (around the NHL). But it’s these teams’ jobs to figure out, ‘what do we have to do to get Ryan Johnson even to take it to (Hronek)?'”

Hronek previously signed an eight-year, $58 million extension ($7.25 million AAV) with Vancouver in 2024. As a result, the blueliner is under contract through the 2031-32 campaign. The agreement came just a few months after the Vancouver Canucks won the Pacific Division. Just two years later, the club is now in a full rebuild.

Filip Hronek is Playing Well for the Struggling Vancouver Canucks

Despite the Vancouver Canucks’ struggles, Hronek has been open about his desire to remain with the team. “I don’t want to run away,” he told media members in September, as reported by Daily Faceoff. “Obviously winning is really important, but I just don’t want to run away. I think we can build something special.”

It remains to be seen, however, if Hronek’s position could change in the near future. So far, the Canucks are clearly not building something special. Along with the lowest point total in the NHL, Vancouver has allowed the most goals in the league with 100. No other team has given up more than 85 goals in the current campaign. Defense/goaltending is a clear problem with the club.

Nevertheless, Hronek has not necessarily been the issue with the Vancouver Canucks. In fact, the defenseman already has 13 assists in 23 games this season. Because of this, Friedman claims that if he were an NHL general manager, he would be targeting a deal for the veteran.

Market for Vancouver Defenseman Should Soon Heat Up

The NHL insider also mentioned that the Vancouver Canucks star could be seen as a backup plan to Simon Edvinsson. The fellow blueliner is currently available in the trade market, and the Detroit Red Wings are receiving plenty of interest. Although Hronek is older than Edvinsson, a team missing out on the Red Wings star could quickly pivot to the Canucks veteran.

Friedman even floated the Boston Bruins as one of these potential teams. As the insider points out, Boston has a Toronto Maple Leafs first-round draft pick at their disposal. With Toronto struggling, that selection could become very attractive in the market. Ultimately, the veteran holds significant power in the situation due to a no-trade clause in his current Vancouver Canucks contract.