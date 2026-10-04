Capitals Lose $34.5 Million Veteran In Loss To Bolts

The Washington Capitals suffered their first regulation defeat of the 2026-27 NHL campaign on Saturday night, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa Bay.

However, they also lost a key piece of their blue line, as defenseman Matt Roy suffered a lower-body injury that kept him from playing the third period.

The Washington Capitals Lost Defenseman Matt Roy In Their Loss To The Lightning

According to Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery, Roy was confirmed to have suffered a lower-body injury that kept him from playing in the third period of what was eventually a 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Tampa Bay.

“Lower-body, we’ll get him evaluated when we get back to DC,” Carbery said after the contest.

Roy has averaged 18:25 of ice time through the first two contests of this season for Washington.

Matt Roy Signed In Washington In 2024

Roy’s path to the NHL started with Michigan Tech, where he spent three seasons before turning pro. Following his junior campaign, Roy signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings in March 2017, and immediately joined the American Hockey League affiliate Ontario Reign.

Roy returned to the Reign after Kings training camp and spent much of the 2018-19 season in the AHL. After 44 games, he received his first NHL call-up on Feb. 16, 2019, making his debut against the Boston Bruins in a 4-2 loss. He recorded his first NHL assist later that season on Austin Wagner’s goal against the Nashville Predators.

Roy’s early NHL career was interrupted in January 2021 when he suffered a concussion after being hit from behind by Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala, who was suspended three games.

Roy agreed to a three-year, $9.45 million extension with Los Angeles in March 2021. After six seasons with the Kings, he entered free agency in 2024 and signed a six-year, $34.5 million contract with the Capitals in July; his contract carries a $5.75 million salary cap hit.

So far in his NHL career, he’s skated in 519 games, and has 29 goals with 120 assists. He also has one goal and seven assists in 28 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Capitals next face the rival Penguins at home on October 7.