The Washington Capitals dropped their fifth straight game against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night, continuing their worst start to a season since 2022-23.

Losing 7-5 on the road in Boston, the Caps have continued to struggle defensively.

Now sitting at 10-11-0 on the year, Washington has a losing record through its first 21 games for the first time since 2022-23, when they started 8-10-3.

That season, Washington went on to miss the postseason, ending an eight-year playoff streak while also snapping a 15-year streak of winning seasons.

In what was supposed to be a special year for Ovechkin’s final season, the Capitals have struggled to get going early.

The Losing Streak

Saturday’s loss brought the same results Washington has seen in its four prior outings.

During their five-game skid, the Caps’ offense has averaged 3.2 goals a game, still performing solidly on the attacking side of the ice.

Notching five goals against the Bruins should have been enough to take the victory, but instead, the Caps found themselves on the losing end of a two-goal game.

In their last five games, Washington’s goalie tandem has allowed 30 goals.

Allowing at least five goals in each game, the Capitals’ defense and goaltending have been on a historically poor and unsustainable pace for a team with high preseason expectations.

Now third in the NHL for goals allowed per game with 3.95, behind only the Blackhawks and Canucks, the Capitals have to figure out their problem sooner rather than later.

Ovechkin’s farewell season has gotten off to the wrong start, and the poor defending and goaltending are the clear culprits.

Moving Forward

The Caps have the firepower to erase their poor start in the Metropolitan Division this season.

After an eventful offseason, the Caps brought in names like Boone Jenner, Alex Tuch, and Jordan Kyrou to strengthen the roster.

They have clicked immediately offensively, with Tuch currently leading the team in goals and Kyrou sixth in points, but it has not been enough as of late.

The team has lacked fluidity when it comes to gaining momentum, especially in its last five games.

Their penalty kill ranks 22nd, and their powerplay ranks 14th, with questions continuing to be asked about Ovechkin’s presence.

Head coach Spencer Carbery spoke about the team amid its losing streak, addressing the issues he is looking to fix.

“We have to start to establish a consistent identity of what our game is going to look like night to night,” Carbery said. “We’re a quarter way through the season, and we haven’t been a great team.”

Carbery has constantly changed the lines on a nightly basis, diligently working to find a rotation that works but has yet to find it.

With the firepower and talent Washington holds, sixth in the Metropolitan isn’t going to cut it, and the Caps will be looking to clean up their act starting with their game against the Flyers on Wednesday.