The Washington Capitals lost their home matchup against the Florida Panthers on Friday evening, marking six losses in their last seven games.

Losing 3-2 on a last-minute goal to Florida, Washington continues to endure its worst start since the 2022-23 season, when the team missed the playoffs.

With defensive struggles being the problem of late, the offense struggled to get going in the loss as well, having trouble getting shots past Jacob Markstrom.

The Caps now sit at 11-12-0 on the year, dropping below .500 again and continuing to fall short of their high preseason aspirations.

Friday Night’s Loss

The Caps lost 3-2 to the Panthers on Friday evening, despite taking a 2-1 advantage with less than seven minutes remaining.

The Caps’ 20-year-old defenseman Cole Hutson opened the game’s scoring with a power-play wrist shot, assisted by Ryan Leonard and Pierre-Luc Dubois to make it 1-0.

Hutson would end up scoring both of Washington’s goals for the night, finding the back of the net again in the third period with a beautiful snipe to put the Caps up 2-1.

The young defenseman continues to tear up the ice for the Caps, recording eight goals and 10 assists on the year, fourth on the team in points.

Continuing to make a case for the NHL’s Rookie of the Year award, Hutson currently holds the third-best odds to win, according to Kalshi.

With Washington going up 2-1 with seven minutes remaining, the game was theirs to lose.

Eetu Luostarinen scored the equalizer against Logan Thompson with four minutes remaining in the game, giving the Panthers the momentum that they would ride to victory.

As time wound down, Brady and Matthew Tkachuk found Sam Bennett for an extremely memorable 200th career goal, sealing the Caps’ chances of getting their second straight win.

Moving Forward for Washington

Entering the season ranked 10th in Bleacher Report’s preseason rankings, the Capitals had high expectations and were even picked to win the Metropolitan by some analysts.

Now sixth in the Metro with a losing record, the Capitals will be fighting an uphill battle for the rest of the season.

Washington had a great offseason, bringing in players like Alex Tuch, who currently leads the team in goals (15) and points (20).

However, the Caps’ defense has held them back to start, and they haven’t been able to build any momentum in November, going 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

The Capitals are currently allowing the second-most goals per game in the NHL at 3.87, trailing only the Vancouver Canucks.

The penalty kill continues to struggle as well, ranking 21st in the NHL amid the team’s defensive and goaltending struggles.

In a competitive Metropolitan Division, the Caps will have to get their defense and offense clicking sooner rather than later, as they continue to fall farther from the top while their cold spell continues.