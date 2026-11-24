The Washington Capitals have brought back a goaltender who they know well.

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reported Nov. 24 that Washington claimed Rémi Poirier off waivers from the Dallas Stars. The move gives the 25-year-old a return ticket in a season that has sent him through three NHL organizations.

Washington claims Poirier 😩 https://t.co/uiONGXSfaY — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 24, 2026

Washington had acquired Poirier once this month, only to lose him back to Dallas. Now, the Capitals have reclaimed him just three days after bringing another goalie, Clay Stevenson, back into the organization.

Poirier returns with some encouraging recent action, too.

Rémi Poirier Returns to Capitals After Three-Team Shuffle

Poirier’s travels began when the New Jersey Devils claimed him from Dallas on Sept. 27. Washington then acquired him from New Jersey on Nov. 1 for a 2027 seventh-round draft pick.

His first stay with the Capitals lasted eight days. Dallas reclaimed him Nov. 9 before placing him on waivers again Nov. 23, via Russian Machine Never Breaks.

That sequence left Poirier waiting for a chance to play through much of the fall. Dallas eventually sent him to the AHL’s Texas Stars for a conditioning assignment.

He went 2-1-0 with a .938 save percentage in three starts during that stint.

His strongest outing came Nov. 21 against the San Jose Barracuda. Poirier stopped 38 shots in a 2-1 Texas victory, including 15 saves in the third period, according to the Stars’ game release.

Texas faced two early penalties, and Poirier made 10 first-period saves to help keep the game scoreless. He later protected a one-goal lead as San Jose pushed for the tying goal.

Those results give Washington a recent look at how he has handled game action after the long interruption.

Capitals Add Another Goalie to Congested Depth Chart

Poirier’s return follows Washington’s Nov. 21 waiver claim of Stevenson from the Winnipeg Jets.

RMNB reported that a Poirier assignment to Hershey would give the Bears four goaltenders. Stevenson, Mitch Gibson and Cal Petersen were already there. The outlet noted that Washington could send Poirier directly to Hershey if no other team submitted a claim.

Poirier also brings a longer AHL track record than his brief conditioning stint. As Heavy previously reported, he went 27-19-6 with a .912 save percentage and a 2.61 goals-against average for Texas last season.

The challenge as of late is finding consistent playing time within that packed group.

Dallas selected the 6-foot-3 goalie in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL draft, at No. 185 overall. He had yet to make his NHL regular-season debut when Washington first traded for him.

Poirier made clear how much he valued getting back on the ice during his return to Texas.

“It’s so fun to be back, just playing games,” he said, per 100 Degree Hockey.