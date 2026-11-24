Dmitry Orlov spent 12 seasons with the Washington Capitals organization, and now he’s closing in on a major milestone with his new team: the San Jose Sharks.

After a three-point performance against the Seattle Kraken in the San Jose Sharks’ most recent game, the now 35-year-old defenseman is on the verge of recording his 300th career assist. Entering Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild, he’ll be sitting on 299 assists across his 16 seasons in the NHL.

Key Blueliner in Washington

For more than a decade, the duo of Dmitry Orlov and John Carlson were key contributors on the Capitals’ blue line. While the majority of attention during their peak went toward Alexander Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and Braden Holtby, Orlov and Carlson did their job to help lead the team to success. As such, Orlov lifted the Stanley Cup for the first, and to this point, only time in his career as a member of the Capitals at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season.

Of Orlov’s 974 career games in the NHL, 686 of them were played wearing the red, white and blue of the Washington Capitals. He registered 196 assists during his 12 season stint in Washington DC and tallied a total of 256 points. He then went on to have stints with the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes before landing in San Jose prior to the 2025-26 season as the Sharks looked to overhaul their blue line.

An Uncertain Future

While it seems clear that Orlov will hit both the 300 assist and 1,000 games played milestones this season in San Jose, his future beyond this season remains in the air. At 35 years of age, his defensive play has eroded completely. While he was always known a little more for his offensive ability, Orlov’s main contribution was his ability to help on both ends of the ice during his prime. Now, he’s generating offense consistently, but he’s reached a point where he’s no longer able to defend effectively in the NHL.

Orlov’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, as he’s in the final year of a two-year deal with the Sharks. Considering he carries a $6.5 million cap hit, it’s unlikely that the Sharks will be able to move him, even if they wanted to, before the 2027 NHL Trade Deadline.

While Orlov’s offense might make him an attractive option for a team looking to improve their power play, his lack of defensive ability at this stage of his career would likely remove interest from most contending teams who wouldn’t want to sacrifice a spot on the blue line for an offensive specialist.

End of an Era

More and more of the Washington Capitals’ long-time core group is heading into the sunset, with their careers coming to an end. Nicklas Backstrom and Braden Holtby are long retired. Alexander Ovechkin is in the middle of his farewell tour. John Carlson is still performing at a high level with the Tampa Bay Lightning, but the writing is on the wall for his career as well. Whether or not Dmitry Orlov plays beyond this season remains to be seen, but it’s clear that he’ll be joining his former teammates in retirement sooner than later. Until then though, he has some major milestones to hit.