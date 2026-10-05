Ovechkin Addresses Fans In Announcement About Final NHL Season

Alex Ovechkin is calling it a career. The superstar forward for the Washington Capitals has announced on social media, in concert with the Capitals organization, that this season will be his last in the NHL.

Ovechkin made the statement on Monday, before the first home game of the season, telling fans that it was time.

Ovechkin Releases A Statement

Ovechkin wrote a touching note to fans as he announced what will be his farewell tour.

“My family and I decided this summer that this will be my final year in the NHL. I love this game so much, but I know in my heart it’s the right decision,” he noted.

He added:

“It was important for me to make this announcement before our first home game, so I have the chance to thank all the people around the game, everyone who has been so important to me and my family and helped me through good times and tough losses. I wouldn’t have been able to achieve everything I have in my life without them. I am excited about this season with my teammates, and we will do everything we can to make this year special. I am going to enjoy every moment with my family, my boys, our fans and everyone who has been part of my hockey career.”

He closed off with, “See you Wednesday, babes!”

Ovechkin’s Career Gets One Final Sendoff

After signing a one-year, $4.25 million extension for the 2026-27 season, many believed this season might be his last. There was chatter that he wasn’t sure he’d return even this year, but changes to the roster made coming back to the Capitals for one more run appealing.

Nothing had been confirmed that he’d be officially retiring — until today.

Ovechkin enters the 2026-27 season as the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, having shattered Wayne Gretzky’s long-standing record in April 2025. Drafted first overall by Washington in 2004, Ovechkin has spent his entire 21-year career with the Capitals — a rare feat among the league’s all-time greats. He led Washington to its only Stanley Cup in 2018, defeating the Vegas Golden Knights, and has racked up NHL records in goals, power-play goals, and game-winning tallies along the way.

Known for his booming one-timer, relentless shot volume, and larger-than-life personality, Ovechkin has become one of the most beloved and statistically dominant players in league history, regardless of how this season ultimately plays out.

Did The Russia Controversy Affect His Decision?

Ovechkin has long faced scrutiny for his close ties to Vladimir Putin, including calling him “my president.” In September 2026, backlash reignited after he appeared in a United Russia campaign ad.

It’s unclear if this had anything to do with Ovechkin’s decision to leave the NHL, as he did not address the controversy in his statement. It is also unknown if he plans to leave hockey, as there has been a longstanding belief that he would finish his playing career in Russia and not in the NHL.

This goodbye to one league might just be the end of a chapter in his hockey career.