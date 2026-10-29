Jets Could Have Landed Western Conference 40-Goal Scorer in Connor Hellebuyck Trade

After weeks of speculation, the Winnipeg Jets finally put an end to the Connor Hellebuyck saga by trading him in a blockbuster deal to the New Jersey Devils that netted them multiple players and draft selections in return.

Hellebuyck has already gotten off to a good start with his new club, earning a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars in his debut at American Airlines Center, beginning things with a bang.

While Hellebuyck was linked to a handful of clubs, one Western Conference team was very interested in acquiring him and would have had to play through the nose to get him, according to a new report.

Per a key Utah Mammoth insider, the Jets would have received either Logan Cooley or Dylan Guenther from the club in return for Hellebuyck as “a non-starter”.

Utah Mammoth Wanted To Acquire Connor Hellebuyck From Winnipeg Jets

According to Utah Mammoth Insider Cole Bagley, it would have been a “non-starter” for the club to give up one or both of Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther in order to acquire Hellebuyck from the Jets.

“We’re not talking about selling the farm to get Hellebuyck. We’re talking about the entire estate. If Utah wanted to acquire Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets, it would have involved Cooley and/or Guenther. It was a non-starter,” he said.

Cooley has scored 25 and 24 goals in each of the last two respective seasons, and so far in 2026-27, he’s tallied four goals with eight assists. Meanwhile, Guenther tallied a career-high 40 goals for Utah last season, and has five goals with five assists so far this season.

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff Sheds More Light On Hellebuyck’s Trade

According to Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff, Hellebuyck requested a trade during his season-ending exit interview.

“The days before, the weeks before, the months before, it’s been a process. When we met and he [Hellebuyck] asked for a trade just after the season ended in his exit physicals, that set in motion the wheels for me,” he said via TSN.

“I guess the different various, whatever pressure points they tried to impose, they were what they were,” Cheveldayoff continued. “At the end of the day we had a goal set in our mind as to we were going to try and help this current team here right now, and obviously trying to help build for the future as well because you’re never gonna get a one-for-one type of deal for a player like Connor Hellebuyck in a situation like that. So again, we’re comfortable with the package we received, and now it’s just a matter of putting the past behind us and moving forward.”

In return for Hellebuyck, the Devils sent forward Dawson Mercer, center Nick Bjugstad, forward Alex Command, goaltender Nico Daws, a 2029 second-round pick, and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Jets.