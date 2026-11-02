Winnipeg Jets Captain Raises Possibility Of Major Changes After Hurricanes Rout

Losing nine straight is something no team wants to deal with. The Winnipeg Jets‘ last few games show that they are starting to lose badly.

So, there is no surprise that the captain is going to warn about changes. Following that debilitating 7-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, Adam Lowry said of the losing streak via Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press, “If it goes on, there’s going to be changes for sure. If you don’t start winning, you’ve got to find an answer somewhere.”

Lowry also mentioned that, “Guys on the Moose are playing well.”

The AHL is where changes need to come from if the seasoned veterans on the Jets are playing so poorly that they are getting outscored 23-7 in their past four games. Let alone the 0-7-2 streak. Winnipeg’s last four contests show that this team has only gotten worse since the streak started in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 15.

Ironically, the Blackhawks remain the only team still behind Winnipeg in the Central Division standings.

Winnipeg Jets Will Start Getting Younger If Losing Ways Continue

There is no doubt that Winnipeg will start hosting a fire sale if they keep losing like this. They already acquired a decent haul for Connor Hellebuyck, including a future NHL contributor in Alexander Command. Why stop if they keep losing?

This wouldn’t be limited to potentially trading players like Mark Scheifele, who had been the subject of rumors earlier this season. It also extends to head coach Scott Arniel’s job security.

Add in the fact that players are looking good for the Moose? Now, there is a reason to make and take calls on Scheifele’s availability. Ditto for even older players who may not fit into the long-term plans because of their advancing age.

This would especially become the case if the Jets feel like the guys in Manitoba are ready to take the next step.

Who Might Take The Next Step For The Jets?

Brayden Yager is the most prominent skater on the list. Yager saw one game of action before the Jets sent him back down to the Moose. He has 12 points and seven goals in 10 games and is averaging 1.20 points per game.

Danny Zhilkin is also breaking out. Zhilkin started showing flashes when he posted 24 points and 12 goals in 62 regular-season games in 2025-26. He has since followed that up with 12 points and six goals in his first 12 contests of 2026-27. Zhilkin also has 171 games of AHL experience.

With six points and three goals in 12 games, Colby Barlow is making strides. Barlow scored eight goals and posted 16 points through 65 regular-season games in 2025-26. While his production has room to grow, the former 18th-overall pick is poised to get an extended look if he keeps this up.

The same goes for former fourth-round pick Kevin He. He also has six points and three goals in 12 games. He is only 12 games into his AHL career, but is quickly showing that he is worth keeping an eye on.

Goaltender Domenic DeVincentiis is the netminder to watch, with a .933 save percentage, a 2.18 GAA, and two shutouts.

So, Lowry is correct on many fronts. Perpetual losing may bring changes. The Winnipeg Jets will be left without a choice before long. That could definitely lead to a roster shakeup if the prospects are playing such good hockey.