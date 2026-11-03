Jets Suddenly Place First Round Draft Pick On Waivers After 9th Straight Loss

Despite a strong start to the season in the wake of the drama caused by goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, the Winnipeg Jets have since found themselves in the midst of an extremely difficult losing streak.

The Jets have dropped nine straight games (0-7-2), with their most embarrassing setback coming in the form of a 7-0 beatdown at the hands of former Winnipeg forward Nikolaj Ehlers and the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.

On Tuesday, amidst speculation that major changes could be coming to the organization if things don’t improve, the Jets announced that they’ve placed a former first round draft pick on waivers.

The Winnipeg Jets Have Placed Former First Round Draft Pick Brad Lambert On Waivers

On Tuesday, it was announced by the Jets that forward Brad Lambert has been placed on waivers; he’ll have 24 hours to be claimed or otherwise clear. If he clears, he’ll be sent to the American Hockey League affiliate Manitoba Moose.

The news was confirmed by Jets beat writer Mike McIntyre, who wrote the following update on X:

“The Jets have put Brad Lambert on waivers.

Writing was on the wall when the team elected to use defenceman Tyrel Bauer at forward instead of him on this road trip.

We’ll see who gets called up Wednesday and if other moves could be made as well.”

Additionally, the news was confirmed by NHL Insider Darren Dreger.

“The Winnipeg Jets put Brad Lambert on waivers to make room for a call up option from the Manitoba Moose.”

Lambert has played in 11 games so far this season for the Jets, and has a single assist. Taken in the first round (30th overall) by the Jets in the 2022 NHL Draft, Lambert has appeared in 42 career games, and has three goals with six assists along with a minus-nine rating.

The Jets Were Blasted 7-0 By The Hurricanes In Their Most Recent Game

Nothing went right for the Jets in their most recent game, a 7-0 beatdown at the hands of the Hurricanes.

“It’s just not good enough,” said captain Adam Lowry post-game via The Winnipeg Sun. “That’s kind of been the story of the streak. We’ve hung our goalies out to dry. Just every facet of the game hasn’t been good enough for us.”