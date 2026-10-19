Brad Marchand Hits Back At Analyst’s Connor Hellebuyck Take

The Winnipeg Jets are faced with the possibility of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who was suspended following his refusal to report to Training Camp last month, returning to the club, as reports have emerged indicating that his suspension could soon be ending.

Jets captain Adam Lowry has already gone on record saying that there will need to be “conversations” between Hellebuyck and the rest of his teammates if they are to move forward with one another in the wake of his trade request.

But following an NHL analyst’s take on Hellebuyck’s situation, the award-winning goaltender is getting some support from an unlikely source.

Brad Marchand Fires Back At Analyst’s Take On Jets Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck’s Trade Request

Recently, Bardown’s Jesse Pollack shared his take on the situation involving Hellebuyck’s trade request, making it clear that he believes players who have a no-trade clause as part of their contract should have it voided the moment that they request to be moved.

“You signed a contract with the Jets… Someone needs to send a message to these players that this is not how the league works,” Pollack said. “The NHL is turning into something that I think a lot of fans do not want to turn into in this regard. There needs to be stricter rules with this. You want to request a trade? Okay. Your no-trade clause, gone. We’re gonna send you to the worst team in the league if you have to. Honestly. It’s a joke, man. It’s a joke.”

Not long afterward, current Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand fired right back in Hellebuyck’s defense.

“Such a bad take. How is that any different from a team signing a player to a long term deal and sending him anywhere he wants if they don’t want to get traded. Stick to PlayStation big fella,” Marchand wrote in response.

Connor Hellebuyck’s Suspension Is Reportedly Set To End Later This Week

As reported by NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the suspension for Hellebuyck is going to end on Oct. 23.

“At that time, Hellebuyck would be able to rejoin the team. One possibility: the Jets pay him to stay at home,” Friedman wrote. “I don’t think that’s what anyone wants — not Hellebuyck, not the Jets, not the players, not the fans — but that’s where we could be next week, barring a trade. Neither Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff nor agent Ray Petkau would comment. More on this story as it develops, but that’s where we stand right now.”

So far, Hellebuyck has forfeited over $500,000 of salary.