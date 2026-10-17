Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck’s Potential Landing Spot Gaining Serious Steam

Right now, the Winnipeg Jets are rolling forward with starting goaltender Stuart Skinner, whom they signed during the offseason to a multi-year contract.

Former starter Connor Hellebuyck, who has won the Vezina Trophy multiple times as the NHL’s best player at his position, remains suspended by the club after his refusal to report for Training Camp last month; he requested a trade shortly after last season, but after it wasn’t granted, he went public with the request only a few weeks ago.

There have been multiple teams linked to Hellebuyck, including the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes along with the Buffalo Sabres.

But now, one particular club in the Western Conference is emerging as a real possibility for Hellebuyck’s landing spot.

Winnipeg Jets Goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s Next Reported Destination Is Picking Up Steam

While Hellebuyck has been linked to both the Hurricanes and Sabres, the Los Angeles Kings have recently emerged as potential suitors to land him.

And according to NHL Insider Frank Seravalli, Los Angeles is a place that Hellebuyck would be receptive to playing in.

“While the depth of these trade talks is difficult to qualify, the belief is Kings GM Ken Holland at the very least has ascertained an understanding on the price required to pry the three-time Vezina Trophy winner out of the prairies,” Seravalli wrote. “And yes, the Kings have received affirmation that Hellebuyck apparently would accept a trade to LA.”

The Kings have gotten off to a tough start to the season, still looking for their first win after going 0-3-2.

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff Doesn’t Have A Trade Timeline

Speaking before the season, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff, who suspended Hellebuyck over his refusal to report for Training Camp, explained that he doesn’t have a specific timeline as to when the goaltender could ultimately be moved.

“Well, in situations like this, you never know,” Cheveldayoff told TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger of the timeline for a Hellebuyck trade. “You don’t have a crystal ball. When I was first made aware of the situation – the conversations that Connor’s representation and myself had – were very clear and explicit that this could take a while. What ‘a while’ means I guess, is still undefined.”

“What it’ll ultimately be, that’ll be a decision that’ll be made when something presents itself.”