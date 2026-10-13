Connor Hellebuyck Return Could Get Ugly, Insider Warns

The idea of Connor Hellebuyck returning to the Winnipeg Jets amid a holdout is gradually gaining steam.

However, as one notable insider has warned, things could get ugly in a hurry.

During an appearance on NHL Network, insider David Pagnotta issued a warning to the entire league, declaring that a potential return of Connor Hellebuyck to Winnipeg could do more harm than good.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we start hearing more throughout the week with respect to the possibility of him coming back to Winnipeg in the not too distant future.”

Pagnotta believes that Connor Hellebuyck may not be welcome back into the Jets’ locker room, leading to a potentially tough situation for the organization.

“Things could get ugly. They could get awkward, definitely, in that room.”

Nevertheless, the 33-year-old has a powerful motivation to put things behind him and report to the team. The fact that Hellebuyck is missing paychecks because of his holdout is something that could lead to at least a temporary solution to this entire ordeal.

The missed paychecks and the fact that he’s just not practicing and playing may be enough to entice the three-time Vezina winner to put his ego aside and get back on the ice.

Connor Hellebuyck Debating the Idea of a Return to Winnipeg

Pagnotta made another interesting declaration. According to his sources, the idea of Connor Hellebuyck returning seems to be growing on the Olympic gold medal winner.

“There are already some whispers coming into the weekend that Connor Hellebuyck may be internally starting to debate within his inner circle, when is the most appropriate time, should he go back with everything going on if they can’t expedite a trade here in the next week, two weeks, end of the month.”

So, it seems that the idea of Connor Hellebuyck remaining in Winnipeg will come down to the possibility of the Jets being able to find a trade partner for their former starting goalie. Unless such a trade can materialize very soon, like within the next week or two, the idea of Hellebuyck returning will only increase by the day.

Jets Just Biding Their Time

As Pagnotta noted, the Winnipeg Jets are merely biding their time, waiting for someone to step up and pay up the price for Connor Hellebuyck. The notable insider does not believe that Winnipeg has budged from their price tag. So, if a trade does indeed happen, it will be because there’s a team out there desperate enough to pay whatever Winnipeg has set.

With injuries starting to pile up already, it might be a matter of time before a contending team feels that the season is starting to get away from them. And at that point, a trade may become more feasible.

Ultimately, the Jets and Connor Hellebuyck are in a game of chicken. And it will be the side that blinks first that will end up capitulating on a deal.

It doesn’t look like it will be Winnipeg, as the team’s strong start has bought GM Kevin Cheveldayoff plenty of runway moving forward this season.