Winnipeg Jets, Connor Hellebuyck Make Major Decision as Return Looms

The Winnipeg Jets and Connor Hellebuyck are closer to a potential reunion.

Hellebuyck has been suspended for not reporting to camp, as he requested a trade this offseason but wasn’t moved. He has still wanted to be traded, but there’s been no traction on it, so he’s been away from the team.

Yet, that is set to change, according to one report.

Connor Hellebuyck’s Winnipeg Jets Suspension Set to End

Since the beginning of training camp, Hellebuyck has been suspended by the Jets, but that is set to end.

Top NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet revealed Hellebuyck’s suspension is set to end next Friday.

“According to multiple sources, Hellebuyck informed the Jets before their first game of the season (Oct. 2) of his intention to end his absence and report to the team. Since he did not have permission from the organization to stay away from training camp, Winnipeg had some additional power under the CBA,” Friedman wrote.

“Specifically, Article 15.13, subsection (c)(v), which reads: “If a Player who has not received permission to be absent from Training Camp returns to the Club, he shall be subject to a disciplinary suspension of reasonable length.” The word “reasonable” is doing some heavy lifting here, but, according to those same sources, the end date for this suspension is Friday, Oct. 23. At that time, Hellebuyck would be able to rejoin the team.”

However, just because Hellebuyck’s suspension is coming to an end doesn’t mean he will play for the Jets, as all sides don’t want that to happen.

“I don’t think that’s what anyone wants — not Hellebuyck, not the Jets, not the players, not the fans — but that’s where we could be next week, barring a trade,” Friedman added. “Neither Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff nor agent Ray Petkau would comment. More on this story as it develops, but that’s where we stand right now.”

Hellebuyck is in the third year of a seven-year, $59.5 million deal.

Hellebuyck Made Trade Request Public

After quietly requesting a trade, Hellebuyck went public with it and revealed he doesn’t want to play in Winnipeg anymore.

“I have tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options,” Hellebuyck said in the statement released by his agent, Ray Petkau. “With training camp approaching, I felt it was important to publicly confirm my request. My position has not changed. I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family.”

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said Winnipeg was listening to trade offers for Hellebuyck, but no deal has been reached.

As of right now, Hellebuyck remains suspended, but with his suspension ending, perhaps a trade will happen soon.