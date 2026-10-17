Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck Sitting Out in Trade Wait has Bad Bruins Precedent

The Winnipeg Jets continue to win games without Connor Hellebuyck.
The star goalie is hoping to be traded, and so he’s been inactive all season so far. It looks like he won’t play until he’s in a new uniform, or unless there’s a shocking reconciliation between the Jets and their goaltender.
On the one hand, that creates quite the opportunity as the league struggles to get competent goalie play.
On the other, though, there’s at least one precedent that warns about what sitting out might do to Hellebuyck this season.
Teams Need Connor Hellebuyck
One thing clear in the early going this season is that there is a need for a goalie like Hellebuyck — not just for one or two teams, but for many.
“Connor Hellebuyck (.916 career save percentage) remains inactive as the Winnipeg Jets prepare to host the Heritage Classic,” writes Luke Fox of Sportsnet, “and yet 23 teams have a team save percentage of .895 or worse (as of Friday evening). Eleven teams have a save percentage below .880 (!), and most of them have playoff aspirations.”
There are varying factors depending on which team you consider — and some of them would still have a leaky defense even with Hellebuyck — but it’s clear he could help a lot of rosters.
“Goaltending matters,” Fox writes. “Who gets desperate first? And how wary are GMs of a goalie, no matter how accomplished, who is drifting ever further behind the NHL’s moving train.”
It’s that last point from Fox that does bring about an interesting precedent.
Bruins Precedent for Hellebuyck
The Boston Bruins had Jeremy Swayman start the 2024-25 season late.
And unlikely the rest of his career, Swayman really struggled in that campaign once he was back.
“Jeremy Swayman was the last stud netminder who started late due to a stalemate, and his 2024-25 campaign was by far his worst (22-29-7, .3.11, .892),” Fox writes. “It was the only season Swayman missed the playoffs.”
Every goalie is built different, but there’s something to be said for one of Hellebuyck’s Olympic teammates having a struggle after going through what Hellebuyck is right now.
Of course, Swayman wasn’t traded. He stayed in Boston. A trade only adds another variable for Hellebuyck.
It is something for a potential acquiring team to be wary of. A long sit-out by Hellebuyck doesn’t necessarily help his chances of being at the top of his game once he’s back on the ice.
There are still too many teams with a goalie need to think that Hellebuyck wouldn’t be traded just because of that. But maybe there are one or two who will think twice about it.
Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck Sitting Out in Trade Wait has Bad Bruins Precedent