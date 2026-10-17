Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck Sitting Out in Trade Wait has Bad Bruins Precedent

The Winnipeg Jets continue to win games without Connor Hellebuyck.

The star goalie is hoping to be traded, and so he’s been inactive all season so far. It looks like he won’t play until he’s in a new uniform, or unless there’s a shocking reconciliation between the Jets and their goaltender.

On the one hand, that creates quite the opportunity as the league struggles to get competent goalie play.

On the other, though, there’s at least one precedent that warns about what sitting out might do to Hellebuyck this season.

Teams Need Connor Hellebuyck

One thing clear in the early going this season is that there is a need for a goalie like Hellebuyck — not just for one or two teams, but for many.

“Connor Hellebuyck (.916 career save percentage) remains inactive as the Winnipeg Jets prepare to host the Heritage Classic,” writes Luke Fox of Sportsnet, “and yet 23 teams have a team save percentage of .895 or worse (as of Friday evening). Eleven teams have a save percentage below .880 (!), and most of them have playoff aspirations.”

There are varying factors depending on which team you consider — and some of them would still have a leaky defense even with Hellebuyck — but it’s clear he could help a lot of rosters.