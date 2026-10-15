Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck Trade Wait Points Toward Ending

The Winnipeg Jets and Connor Hellebuyck are still technically a partnership.

Hellebuyck isn’t playing, though. The star goalie still wants to be traded. It just hasn’t happened yet.

The context is getting sillier now that the Jets have begun the season 4-1-1. They don’t have to rush a Hellebuyck deal, or even attempt to rush him back to the ice.

Clearly, though, Winnipeg has never been in a rush here. If they had been, they would’ve traded Hellebuyck over the summer.

Instead, he remains a part of the Jets organization, even if it’s mostly a technicality at this point.

Hellebuyck’s presence, though, and the fast start can make you wonder: Could he actually stay?

It doesn’t sound like that’s in the cards.

Connor Hellebuyck Trade Update

Sportsnet’s Jeff Hamilton wrote a new article on Wednesday night that pours cold water on the idea that Hellebuyck could remain in Winnipeg.