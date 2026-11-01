Jets Coach Scott Arniel Comments on Job Security After 9 Losses

Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel commented on his job security after his team lost its ninth game in a row on Sunday.

The Jets lost 7-0 to the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, as Winnipeg lost its ninth game in a row.

Winnipeg is now 4-8-3 on the season for just 11 points, which puts them in seventh place in the Central Division and 12th in the Western Conference.

With another awful performance, there are now question marks about coach Arniel’s status going forward.

Scott Arniel Reacts to Another Bad Jets Loss

Speaking to Jets reporter Mike McIntyre, Arniel commented on his job security after another bad loss by his team.

“#NHLJets HC Scott Arniel, speaking with me here in Raleigh, calls today’s 7-0 loss ’embarrassing for the organization.’ I asked if he’s worried about his job status? ‘It’s not on my mind. I’m not worried about it. I’ve been in this game a long time. That’s beyond my control,'” wrote McIntyre on his X.

“#NHLJets Scott Arniel, speaking about job status, says only focus is ‘getting these players ready to go.’ I asked if his message still being heard. ‘That’s your decision to make. I’m doing everything I can with my coaching staff.'”

“#NHLJets Scott Arniel concluded his thoughts on job security/getting players ready/whether his message being heard with this: ‘Once the puck drops and once it’s on the other side of the ice there, (over) the boards there, these guys have to also take some responsibility as well.'”

Will the Jets Fire Scott Arniel?

This is Arniel’s third season as the Jets’ head coach. In 2024-25, his first season at the helm, the Jets finished with a 56-22-4 record for 116 points, which earned them the Presidents’ Trophy as the top team in the NHL regular season. But the team took a massive step back last season, going 35-35-12 and missing the playoffs in 2025-26. So far in 2026-27, it looks like the Jets will miss the playoffs once again, which, unfortunately for Arniel, may cost him his job, as this team was expected to be in the mix for a postseason spot this year.