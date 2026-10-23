Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff Explains Connor Hellebuyck Trade

Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff explained trading goalie Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils.

After months of speculation, Hellebuyck was finally dealt away from the team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, when Cheveldayoff completed a trade with Devils GM Sunny Mehta, sending Hellebuyck to New Jersey for a package of players, picks, and prospects.

Kevin Cheveldayoff Breaks Down Jets Connor Hellebuyck Trade to Devils

Speaking to the media following the trade, Cheveldayoff broke down the trade sending the Jets‘ long-time franchise goalie away, ending his prolonged holdout in the process.

“We addressed some needs that we had in our forward group here right now. We added depth to the organization and we added assets that I can use now either for drafting or at the trade deadline. And at the end of the day, that’s the goal I set out to try to accomplish. I certainly wished we could have done it five or four months ago, whatever … but here we are,” Cheveldayoff said (via CBC).

In return for Hellebuyck, the Jets landed forwards Dawson Mercer and Nick Bjugstad, goalie Nico Daws, prospect Alexander Command, and two draft picks.

It may not be the A+, star-studded return that some Jets fans wanted, but given the circumstances of Hellebuyck demanding out of Winnipeg, it feels like Cheveldayoff did well overall to land a couple of roster players to help the Devils now, plus some picks and prospects for the future.

No Hard Feelings Towards Connor Hellebuyck

Even though Hellebuyck put the Jets in a bind with his trade demand and subsequent holdout, Cheveldayoff said that there are no hard feelings and that he wishes the Devils’ new goalie well in his future endeavors.

“He was a big part of our family, and we accomplished some pretty good things. We obviously didn’t accomplish the end-all goal that we all wanted (winning the Stanley Cup), but those (other) memories are always going to stay. That’s what I talked to Connor about today when I called him and wished him all the best,” Cheveldayoff said.