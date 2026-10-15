NHL Insider Reveals Jets’ Players Thoughts on Connor Hellebuyck

One of the main storylines in the NHL right now involves one of the League’s best players at his respective positions that has yet to take the ice so far thanks to what has become a lengthy holdout following a trade request.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who went public with his trade request that has yet to be granted, was suspended without pay by the Jets for his refusal to report to Training Camp last month.

Hellebuyck continues to be embroiled in trade rumors, though GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has yet to find what he feels is an adequate package in return that would be suitable; meanwhile, former Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner is now the main man in Winnipeg’s crease.

But what are the chances of Hellebuyck ending his holdout and returning to play for the Jets despite his trade request? While it doesn’t seem especially likely, how would his teammates react?

Report: Connor Hellebuyck’s Winnipeg Jets Teammates May Not Be Receptive To A Return

According to a report from NHL Insider David Pagnotta, there may be some in the Jets dressing room who wouldn’t be the most receptive to Hellebuyck returning.

“I don’t think there are a lot of guys in that room that would be overly happy having him back there,” Pagnotta said. “If Hellebuyck elects to return to the Jets, the team may impose further sanctions beyond his current suspension until he is deemed ready to play.”

Hellebuyck has played his entire NHL career with the Jets, winning the Vezina Trophy multiple times as the League’s best goaltender, and also recently backstopping Team USA to an upset gold medal victory over Team Canada in the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics.

He’s also under contract for several more seasons, but has already forfeited nearly $500,000 of his salary because of his holdout thus far.

Connor Hellebuyck Requested To Be Traded By The Jets

Hellebuyck requested a trade from the Jets not long after their season ended earlier in the spring, but went public with it only weeks ago.

“My position has not changed, and I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family,” Hellebuyck said as part of his statement confirming the trade request in August. “(I) hope a resolution can be reached soon.