NHL Takes Firm Stance Against Hellebuyck in Battle With Jets

The NHL isn’t stepping in just yet, but according to TSN Insider Darren Dreger, the league is keeping an eye on developments in Winnipeg, where Connor Hellebuyck is choosing not to report and continues to seek a trade.

Dreger spoke on Insider Trading Thursday and noted, “Interesting to note, the National Hockey League (NHL) remains very much on the scene in terms of staying apprised of any sort of developments around the Hellebuyck situation and the Winnipeg Jets, but the league also supports its organization in Winnipeg simply because Connor Hellebuyck elected not to report to camp.”

In other words, the NHL doesn’t like that Hellebuyck is choosing to sit out games as the Jets try to find a favorable trade.

What’s the Latest on Hellebuyck Trade Situation?

The Winnipeg Jets are actively trying to find a trade partner. They’re open to moving Hellebuyck, who has told the team and everyone who will listen that he’s no longer interested in playing for the team. To date, several teams have been linked with interest, but none terribly serious.

The Buffalo Sabres were the closest, nearly getting something done at the NHL Draft. That trade fell through. The Carolina Hurricanes are reportedly open to a Hellebuyck addition, but they want to move Alexander Nikishin in the deal. The San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings have been loosely linked in discussions, but it’s only speculation.

Even the Edmonton Oilers were tied to trade discussions, but reports from Pierre LeBrun maintain that Hellebuyck has no interest in waiving his no-trade for a team in Canada.

Why Is The NHL Getting Involved?

To be fair, the league is not actually getting involved here. This is between the Jets and Hellebuyck, and the organization has every right to take their time with a trade. If one doesn’t present itself that GM Kevin Cheveldayoff deems suitable, he’s not required to move the goaltender.

But Hellebuyck is under contract. That’s something the NHL takes seriously and because he’s elected to sit out, the league won’t support a player who isn’t living up the contract he signed. The deal is costing Hellebuyck in the neighbourhood of $39,000 per day, now reaching into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Where things could get tricky is if Hellebuyck decides he doesn’t want to keep hurting his bank account, but won’t report to the team. The netminder has no recourse, and the league obviously won’t set a new precedent.

The NHL Backs Teams, Not Players

Typically, when it comes to matters of debate between teams and players, the NHL backs its franchises. The NHLPA would back the player, but in this case, there’s not much to back.

Hellebuyck has taken a stand, hoping that he’ll gain leverage. So far, it’s backfiring. The Jets are 3-0-1, and their goaltending tandem of Stuart Skinner and Clay Stevenson has filled in nicely during Hellebuyck’s absence. If the Jets keep winning, Hellebuyck is going to find out quickly he’s out of options.