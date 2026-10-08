New Western Contender Emerges to Land Jet’s Connor Hellebuyck

The Winnipeg Jets have started the 2026-27 NHL season without the services of gold-medal-winning goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who went public with his trade request last month and has since been suspended for not reporting to Training Camp.

Hellebuyck, who hasn’t played in any of Winnipeg’s preseason or regular season games to date, remains on the sidelines for now, while former Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner has taken his place in the starting crease.

While Skinner has been linked to a handful of clubs in the Eastern Conference, including the Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes, one new potential team in the Western Conference has emerged.

Winnipeg Jets Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck Linked To Western Conference Club

Per a new report from NHL Insider David Pagnotta, the Los Angeles Kings have emerged as a potential candidate to land Hellebuyck if and when the Jets move him, and named forward Alex Laferriere as a potential chip they could dangle in return.

“There’s always that left-field team that kinda enters the mix,” Pagnotta said via X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’m really wondering about (the Kings) because I know there’s some question marks internally about Kuemper’s ability to run the full season. […] I think Laferriere would probably be part of that mix.”

So far, Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper’s numbers this season are not encouraging, as he’s 0-2 with a 5.11 goals-against average and a .825 save percentage.

Connor Hellebuyck Went Public With His Trade Request Last Month

Hellebuyck, who has won the Vezina Trophy three times as the NHL’s best goaltender, confirmed last month that he did, in fact, request to be traded from the Jets, the only club he’s ever played for.

“I have tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options,” Hellebuyck said in the statement released by his agent, Ray Petkau. “With training camp approaching, I felt it was important to publicly confirm my request. My position has not changed. I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family.”

“I appreciate everything Winnipeg Jets fans have meant to me throughout my career and hope a resolution can be reached soon,” Hellebuyck said.