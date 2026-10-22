Winnipeg Jets Confirm Starting Goalie As Young Forward Nears Season Debut

The Winnipeg Jets are gearing up to get back on track Thursday night as they get set to face the Dallas Stars.

Via Daily Faceoff and Ken Wiebe, Winnipeg has confirmed Stuart Skinner as its starter as the Jets head into Dallas for Thursday night’s matchup at 8:00 p.m. EDT. But the more interesting development is Brayden Yager’s expected addition to the lineup as the Jets try to snap their three-game losing streak.

Skinner heads into this one with a 3-1-2 record, a .909 save percentage, and a 2.64 GAA. Despite taking his first regulation loss against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, Skinner enjoyed a phenomenal outing. He made 26 saves on 28 shots, good for a .929 save percentage.

Skinner has been stellar over his past five starts. In those five games, he finished 3-1-1, with a .918 save percentage and 12 goals allowed. He must be every bit as effective on Thursday night, as Jake Oettinger will line up in the crease for the Stars.

Oettinger is 4-2-1 this season, with a 1.13 GAA and a .945 save percentage. He also has three shutouts. Given Winnipeg’s recent struggles offensively in 2026-27 (24 goals in nine games), the Jets must look at their matchup against Oettinger as a prime opportunity to get back on track.

Brayden Yager Set To Make His Season Debut

Yager, the 14th-overall pick in 2023 by the Pittsburgh Penguins, is projected to start on the third line at right wing. The versatile Yager played three games with the Jets last season, but failed to record a point.

He appeared in 68 regular-season games with the Manitoba Moose in 2025-26, posting 30 points and 10 goals. Yager finished seven playoff games with four assists.

This season, Yager has taken a step forward. Before the Jets called him up, Yager had nine points and five goals in six games. That put him on an early-season pace to post 106 points and 59 goals had he stuck around with the Moose. Still, the Jets could use his services to reinvigorate their scoring.

Elite Prospects described Yager as a “heavy shooter” and a “two-way forward.” The Jets have averaged just 27.3 shots per game, so Yager could be a huge help if he acclimates to the NHL game quickly.

Winnipeg Jets Projected Lines And Pairings Against Dallas

The top trio should once again be Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Cole Perfetti. Connor started the season hot, but has been shut out in points over the past two games. If anyone is going to lead the charge against Oettinger, Connor is Winnipeg’s most viable candidate.

Alex Iafallo, Viggo Bjorck, and Gabriel Vilardi are again on the second line. Vilardi and Iafallo have four points in nine games, while Bjorck is searching for his first point. Isak Rosen and Adam Lowry are projected to join Yager on the third line. Rosen is another young player still looking to make an impact offensively. Lowry is the obvious veteran presence for two inexperienced wingers.

Nino Niederreiter keeps moving down the lineup, and he is slated to join Morgan Barron and Brad Lambert on the fourth line. Niederreiter and Barron are two of Winnipeg’s more physical forwards.

Once again, Dylan Samberg, Neal Pionk, Mario Ferraro, and Dylan DeMelo make up the top four. Samberg and Pionk are the projected first pairing, while Ferraro and DeMelo look to take the second. Haydn Fleury and Tyrel Bauer look like they will fill the bottom two spots.

All eyes will be on Yager to see if he provides a spark to the Winnipeg Jets offensively. He could make one serious impact if he helps the Jets get the best of Jake Oettinger.