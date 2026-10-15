Winnipeg Jets’ Defensive Numbers Reveal Surprising Pattern

Despite having no Connor Hellebuyck in the net, the Winnipeg Jets have thrived defensively over their first six games.

The Jets currently rank seventh in the NHL with 17 goals allowed, or 2.83 per game. That’s not a bad number, despite rolling with a patchwork duo in Stuart Skinner and Clay Stevenson. Neither netminder has solidified themselves as top goaltenders. So if they were going to be successful, they needed some help.

And help has come from Winnipeg’s stellar defensive play early. The Jets have allowed 169 shots overall, or 28.1 per game. But the real story is how they are stifling those shot totals in the second and third periods over their past five contests.

Starting with their 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, Winnipeg has allowed 79 shots in the final 40 minutes of their past five contests. Do the math, and that’s 15.8 shots per game in Periods 2 and 3.

While minimizing the number of shots to the net hasn’t always worked in the Jets’ favor, it’s a big reason why they’re 4-1-1 heading into Thursday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Winnipeg Jets Minimizing Shots Allowed In Final 40 Minutes Of Games

Against Detroit, the Jets allowed 22 shots in the final 40 minutes. The Red Wings got hot toward the end of the game and fired relentlessly at the net, trying to force overtime. Fast-forward to the next game against Pittsburgh, and the Jets allowed just 19 shots.

Facing a high-octane Colorado Avalanche, the Jets stifled Nathan MacKinnon and Co. with 17 shots allowed. In their 5-1 loss to Anaheim, Winnipeg still minimized the Ducks‘ opportunities and allowed 13 shots in the second and third periods. Finally, against the mighty Minnesota Wild, the Jets allowed eight shots in the final two frames.

Cole Koepke elaborated on the Jets’ stellar performance against Minnesota on Wednesday. Via Mitchell Clinton of the Jets team site, Koepke said:

“I think we came right into training camp this year and we’re like, we need to close faster, put more pressure, and be a defensively strong team at first. From there, you’ll kind of wear teams down and offence will come from the defensive zone. I really liked what I’ve seen from everyone, starting from the back end up with the structure we have. I think when we play that way, it’s pretty obvious that we’re a hard team to play against.”

Given the trend the Jets have been on, where they allowed fewer and fewer shots on goal by the game in the second and third periods, Koepke is right. That trend should continue on Thursday.

Jets Should Give The Chicago Blackhawks A Rough Time

The Blackhawks remain a team in transition early in 2026-27. While they are coming off a big win vs. Pittsburgh, Chicago is having a tough time getting shots off. Their Corsi For at 5-on-5 is just 42.7 percent, and they have only generated 146 shots on goal in all situations. That’s 20.85 shots on goal per game.

Still, Chicago is on its home ice with momentum from their 5-3 victory over the Penguins. That could make life difficult for the Jets as the Blackhawks try to build on that momentum. But the Hawks are also a team the Winnipeg Jets can effectively shut down before they get anything going.

Shutting a team down for an entire 60-minute duration should be the next item on the Jets’ agenda.