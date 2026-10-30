Winnipeg Jets’ Seventh Straight Loss Raises Another Goaltending Concern

The Winnipeg Jets have been getting outclassed often. Their latest loss is the second straight one in which they allowed at least five goals.

Stuart Skinner looked like the Jets‘ number-one goaltender in the post-Connor Hellebuyck era. In his first eight games, Skinner boasted a .911 save percentage with 21 goals allowed. But that changed in Thursday night’s loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning when he allowed five goals on 21 shots.

Do the math, and Skinner allowed nearly one quarter of the goals in one game that he allowed in his first eight contests combined. After 40 minutes, head coach Scott Arniel had seen enough, and newcomer Nico Daws entered the game.

Daws made nine saves in his Jets debut. His presence helped Winnipeg, down 5-1 at the end of two periods, to score three unanswered goals. Unfortunately for Daws and the Jets, they couldn’t complete the comeback and lost 6-4.

Given the spark that Daws provided in the third period, it will raise a burning question: Could there be an in-season goaltending competition brewing in Winnipeg?

Stuart Skinner Had One Bad Game, But Daws Was The Hot Hand

In professional hockey, there are two givens. One, the latest arrival is often the most popular player in town. Two, the hot hand almost always gets the nod among goaltenders.

Daws was clearly the hot hand during his 18:58 of play. This will make things interesting for who the Jets decide to roll with on Friday night as they gear up for their second meeting with the Florida Panthers.

Beyond the Florida game, it will be even more interesting to see what happens in the goaltending room should Daws string together another respectable performance and Skinner struggles again.

While Daws has an .884 save percentage this season, going back to his time with the New Jersey Devils, he has been red-hot lately. Daws is 2-0-0 in his last three appearances, with a .955 save percentage and 42 saves on 44 shots faced.

Daws has also shown more than a few flashes since he first arrived in the NHL, but has never strung together consistent play in Newark. He may be the first domino in the many critical decisions the Jets will make in the post-Hellebuyck era.

Daws vs. Skinner Could Drag On All Season

In a way, a potential Daws vs. Skinner competition could be a good thing for the Winnipeg Jets, should both netminders enjoy their fair share of solid performances. That would lead to a 1A/1B situation, which may ironically take the pressure off both goaltenders.

Daws and Skinner have both enjoyed bouts of stellar performances but have also struggled through cold streaks. One or both of them could factor in as a potential long-term answer in Winnipeg if they get consistent. Or they may be stopgaps for prospects like Domenic DiVincentiis and/or Thomas Milic.

DiVincentiis currently has a 2.18 GAA, two shutouts, and a .933 save percentage with the Manitoba Moose in six games. Meanwhile, Milic has a 2.99 GAA and a .904 save percentage in five contests. Both netminders have shown they boast NHL potential and could be ready at some point in the future to take a spot from Daws or Skinner if neither proves to be the long-term fit.

For now, pay close attention to how the Jets may handle playing Skinner and Daws. Ideally for the Jets, both netminders play well enough in the crease to get them back on form. That will be paramount now that the quarter-season mark is on the horizon.