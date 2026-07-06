WWE Raw Preview for July 6, 2026: 3 Huge Title Matches Announced and More

This week’s episode of WWE Raw emanates from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. There are rumors that CM Punk could be making his return tonight, which features three huge title matches.

Raw general Adam Pearce announced the matches and segments for the show on social media. Sami Zayn will be making his first title defense of the Undisputed WWE Championship, while Sol Ruca and the Street Profits also put their respective titles on the line.

Here are the announced matches and segments for tonight’s show:

Seth Rollins to open the show

Oba Femi talks about his decision to challenge Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Sol Ruca (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Street Profits (c) vs. The Vision for the World Tag Team Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship

The July 6 episode of Raw is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised live on Netflix in the United States and internationally.

WWE Raw Preview – Segments

After being granted a shot at Roman Reigns‘ World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, Seth Rollins will be opening tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

Rollins has a long history with Reigns, dating back to their days as part of The Shield with Dean Ambrose. He has had The Tribal Chief’s number since he betrayed Reigns and Ambrose more than a decade ago.

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There has been confusion about Oba Femi‘s title shot at SummerSlam after he was booked to face Brock Lesnar at the event inside Hell in a Cell. Femi won King of the Ring, and many fans expected him to challenge either for the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Title.

With Femi scheduled to address his decision to battle Lesnar over a world title opportunity, it wouldn’t be surprising if he reveals he has a future world title shot after SummerSlam.

WWE Raw Preview – Matches

Sami Zayn will make his first Undisputed WWE Title defense against Cody Rhodes, who earned the opportunity last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Rhodes defeated Jey Uso in the main event.

Many are speculating that Zayn’s reign is going to end before it even begins, with Rhodes long-rumored to be facing CM Punk at SummerSlam. However, plans are always subject to change, so fans will have to tune in tonight.

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For the first time in a month, Sol Ruca will be defending her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. It’s a fresh matchup for the champion, but it will be interesting to see if Judgment Day or Becky Lynch gets involved during the match.

The Vision are reaching their breaking point after losing the World Tag Team Titles to Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford two weeks ago on Raw. Logan Paul and Bronson Reed are out with injuries, while Bron Breakker lost to Seth Rollins at Night of Champions.

This rematch could be their last opportunity to gain back momentum ahead of WWE’s biggest event of the summer.

Will CM Punk Return Tonight?

It has been more than two months since CM Punk was seen on WWE television. He last appeared on the April 20 episode of Raw, confronting then-Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and teasing a future matchup between them.

Punk has been absent since then, leading to plenty of speculation about his relationship with WWE. There are rumors that there is an ongoing issue between the two sides, while other reports said that the 47-year-old star was taking a well-deserved vacation.

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With Raw back in his hometown of Chicago, WrestleVotes Radio reported via Fightful Select that Punk could make his return tonight. It’s unclear if he’ll be challenging the winner of the Sami Zayn-Cody Rhodes to a title match at SummerSlam.