WWE SmackDown Preview for June 5, 2026: King and Queen of the Ring Continues

WWE’s European Tour continues this Friday, with SmackDown emanating live at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy.

It’s the first episode of SmackDown since Clash in Italy, and the build to Night of Champion continues.

The next first-round matches for the King and Queen of the Ring are set for tonight’s show, though it’s unclear which brackets are in action.

Oba Femi and IYO SKY have already qualified for the semifinals after winning their respective matches on Raw last Monday.

WWE SmackDown May 29, 2026 Results

Here are the results from last week’s episode in Barcelona, Spain:

Jade Cargill def. Alexa Bliss

Axiom def. The Miz

Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga of The MFTs def. Damian Priest and Royce Keys

Sami Zayn def. Matt Cardona

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints ends in a double count-out

Chelsea Green def. Lash Legend

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WWE SmackDown June 5, 2026 Preview

The matches and segments for this week’s SmackDown have yet to be announced. But based on what happened at Clash in Italy, Gunther‘s pursuit of Cody Rhodes‘ Undisputed WWE Championship is far from over.

Gunther lost to Rhodes in controversial fashion after referee Dan Engler missed his foot under the bottom rope when he made the final three-count. The Ring General has a valid claim, which could lead to a rematch, possibly at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Rhodes’ win also fuels his storyline with Sami Zayn, who can use what happened to further put a dent on The American Nightmare’s good-guy persona.

Zayn’s friendship with Rhodes has taken a hit over the past few weeks, and what happened at Clash in Italy should continue teasing a heated confrontation. Maybe Zayn can finally embrace the boos and turn into a full-pledged heel.

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As for the King and Queen of the Ring matches, one from each tournament will likely happen tonight.

With the show live in Italy, the matches could involve European flavor.

Finn Balor, who was recently traded from Raw to SmackDown, is from Ireland. Balor’s first-round match will be against Jey Uso, LA Knight and Royce Keys.

The other two Fatal 4-Way matches are Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest and Seth Rollins vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Talla Tonga vs. Ricky Saints.

On the other hand, Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch are also from Ireland. The three remaining first-round matches are Liv Morgan vs. Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green, Sol Ruca vs. Valkyria vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill and Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James.

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As for segments, Danhausen‘s latest experiment should continue to progress. The Miz could have Kit Wilson back at his side as they try to take down Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown?

WWE SmackDown is available on the USA Network in the United States and Netflix in many international countries.

It’s set to air on tape delay in the United States at its original 8:00 p.m. EST time slot, while those watching on Netflix can catch it live earlier at 2:00 p.m. EST.