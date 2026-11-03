Knicks’ Landry Shamet Shouted Out By Ben Stiller For Saving NYK

The New York Knicks weren’t their best selves on Monday night.

Taking on the lowly Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks couldn’t put the game away until very late in a 103-90 victory.

It was the kind of win that left many fans frustrated, because the defending champs really shouldn’t be letting the Nets stick around the way that they did.

The Knicks have opened the season in a bit of a malaise — some would say it’s a championship hangover.

Regardless of the reason, it’s a funk the Knicks will have to snap out of.

It’s better to be in a funk and win than be in a funk and lose, though, and so at least the Knicks got that part right on Monday.

In large part, it was because Landry Shamet played his best game of the season so far.

Landry Shamet Stats

Shamet came off the bench to play 30 minutes — which is more playing time than either Josh Hart or Mikal Bridges got.

The guard who wears No. 44 made the most of his opportunity, too.

Shamet dropped 22 points on an uber-efficient 6-for-8 from the floor that included 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Shamet was 6-for-6 from the foul line.

He added just one rebound and one assist. This game was all about Shamet putting the ball into the basket.

Ben Stiller Shouts Out Landry Shamet

Stiller is a known Knicks super fan. That became extra apparent during their run to the title.

He often likes to share his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) during and after games.

Stiller didn’t do anything creative to shout out Shamet, but it’s clear just by posting this on X that Stiller was excited:

LANDRY SHAMET 22 pts — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) November 3, 2026

The abbreviated version of points is kind of funny given that Stiller didn’t use a lot of other characters to begin with in that post.

But like Shamet, Stiller was just being efficient.

Knicks Concerns

The rest of the Knicks struggled on Monday night.

Jalen Brunson shot 6-for-16 to get his 19 points.

OG Anunoby was 4-for-10 (18 points with 7-8 FT), and Karl-Anthony Towns was 4-for-11.

Hart did shoot 50% at 3-for-6, but Bridges continued his brutal start to the season with a 1-for-7 showing.

The Knicks were lucky to get Shamet’s 6-for-8, Jordan Clarkson’s 3-for-5 and Miles McBride’s 2-for-4 off the bench.

Without the strong bench performance, the Knicks may have been staring at a truly ugly loss to the Nets.