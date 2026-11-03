Brewers 2B Brice Turang Named NL MVP Finalist

November started just as well as October ended for the Milwaukee Brewers and second baseman Brice Turang. They won the first World Series in team history with a dominant 4-1 series win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Now Turang is being recognized as one of the National League’s top players after being named an NL MVP finalist.

Turang had a breakout season for the Brewers, helping carry them to the best regular-season record in baseball. He batted .268 with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs. He also posted a .366 on-base percentage and .816 OPS. According to ESPN, Turang has the third-highest WAR in the National League this season at 7.3.

While Turang may not be a household name, he has earned a spot alongside Pete Crow-Armstrong and Shohei Ohtani as a finalist. Turang is one of baseball’s most well-rounded players. He was the NL Gold Glove winner at second base; that defensive prowess cannot go unnoticed.

Turang seems to be the prototype Brewers player. Someone who may not be nationally recognized as one of the best in the sport, but shows up every day and puts up impressive numbers. Turang is the first Brewer to finish as an NL MVP finalist since Christian Yelich in 2019.

While Turang is unlikely to win the award, being recognized is an honor in itself. The 26-year-old has improved his production each year. His home runs, RBIs, WAR, and OPS have all increased over his four MLB seasons.

Brice Turang Set for a Big Payday

Before the 2026 season, Turang avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $4.15 million contract. That contract includes numerous incentives he can cash in on. According to 10 WBNS, Turang will make at least $50,000 for finishing top three in MVP voting and $25,000 for winning the Gold Glove.

Turang is eligible for arbitration again heading into 2027, but you can bet his price tag will rise after his season. The impending MLB lockout could make player contracts tricky this offseason. However, if there is a season, Turang will see a lucrative pay increase. The two-time Gold Glove winner isn’t expected to be an unrestricted free agent until 2030, so don’t expect him to leave the Brew Crew anytime soon.

The Brewers have never been a team to spend a lot of money on players. According to Spotrac, the Brewers had a payroll of just over $146 million on their championship roster. That figure ranked 19th in MLB, showing the Brewers have a keen eye for great players on cheap contracts.

It remains to be seen what a long-term extension would look like for Turang. However, tough negotiations may follow this MVP-caliber season for the second baseman.