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76ers Explain Joel Embiid’s Low Minutes vs Chicago Bulls

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 28: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Closing out the second half of the Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls, the Philadelphia 76ers left fans wondering about Joel Embiid’s status.

Each 76ers player cleared double-digit minutes in the final two quarters of the November 2 matchup. Well, all except Joel Embiid.

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 30: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers in action during an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

During the second half, Embiid checked in for just over eight minutes of action. He finished the game with 24 minutes of playing time.

Embiid was the only starter who failed to see a 30-minute shift against the struggling Bulls on Monday night.

Considering Embiid’s injury history, any mysterious absence comes with plenty of worry. But 76ers fans were warned about Embiid’s setback going into Monday’s game.

76ers Explain Joel Embiid’s Low Minutes vs Chicago Bulls

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 28: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Before Monday’s action, the 76ers listed Embiid as questionable to play due to right foot plantar fascia injury management.

The Sixers ultimately cleared him for action after head coach Nick Nurse explained that it’s an ongoing setback.

“Nick Nurse says the pain comes and goes for Jo. That’s just how it is with plantar fascia. They’re trying to manage it,” Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin reported on X.

After the game, Nurse explained the decision to rest Embiid a bit down the stretch.

“He’s OK,” Nurse told reporters.

“Again, like we talked about pregame, just managing that and trying to be smart with it.”

Embiid finished his 24-minute showing by shooting 5-for-11 from the field, and going 5-for-6 from the charity stripe. He produced a total of 15 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

After the 76ers defeated the Bulls 126-107 at home, they’ll hit the road to fire up a road trip, starting with a game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, November 4. Embiid’s status for that game is currently unclear.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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