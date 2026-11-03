Closing out the second half of the Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls, the Philadelphia 76ers left fans wondering about Joel Embiid’s status.

Each 76ers player cleared double-digit minutes in the final two quarters of the November 2 matchup. Well, all except Joel Embiid.

During the second half, Embiid checked in for just over eight minutes of action. He finished the game with 24 minutes of playing time.

Embiid was the only starter who failed to see a 30-minute shift against the struggling Bulls on Monday night.

Considering Embiid’s injury history, any mysterious absence comes with plenty of worry. But 76ers fans were warned about Embiid’s setback going into Monday’s game.

76ers Explain Joel Embiid’s Low Minutes vs Chicago Bulls

Before Monday’s action, the 76ers listed Embiid as questionable to play due to right foot plantar fascia injury management.

The Sixers ultimately cleared him for action after head coach Nick Nurse explained that it’s an ongoing setback.

“Nick Nurse says the pain comes and goes for Jo. That’s just how it is with plantar fascia. They’re trying to manage it,” Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin reported on X.

After the game, Nurse explained the decision to rest Embiid a bit down the stretch.

“He’s OK,” Nurse told reporters.

“Again, like we talked about pregame, just managing that and trying to be smart with it.”

Embiid finished his 24-minute showing by shooting 5-for-11 from the field, and going 5-for-6 from the charity stripe. He produced a total of 15 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

After the 76ers defeated the Bulls 126-107 at home, they’ll hit the road to fire up a road trip, starting with a game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, November 4. Embiid’s status for that game is currently unclear.