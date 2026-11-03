Bills Get Bad News on Budda Baker Trade Rumors After Cardinals Upset

The Buffalo Bills are expected to seek some help for their secondary ahead of next week’s trade deadline, but one big target could be off the board.

Buffalo’s secondary has struggled through the first two months of the season, giving up 25.9 points per game and allowing opposing quarterbacks to pick them apart. The team brought on some extra help and could make a move at the trade deadline, though ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported this week that a stellar safety is no longer expected to move.

Bills May Need to Move on From Budda Baker Trade Rumors

In an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Monday, Schefter said the Arizona Cardinals are expected to keep safety Budda Baker. The Cardinals just pulled off an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys, bringing them to 3-5 and keeping some slim hopes of playoffs alive.

“That guy has been such a stud I don’t know that Budda Baker is gonna be traded,” Schefter said. “I don’t think Arizona wants to move on from a guy that has meant so much to that franchise. (Baker) is such a baller).”

The Bills have been seen as a top fit for Baker. The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen predicted the Bills would take a big swing to land the seven-time Pro Bowl safety.

“While Leonhard was with the Broncos, he saw first-hand the impact that Talanoa Hufanga had. Baker has been out of the limelight in Arizona, but with the Bills, the world could see how special he is on the big stage. He could likely be had for a fourth-round pick as he’s 30 and has only one year left on his contract after this season.”

Bills Brought Back a Familiar Face

While the Bills don’t have much salary cap space to make any seismic additions at the trade deadline, the team did make a more affordable addition to the secondary. The Bills announced in October that they signed veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White, a starter for the majority of last season.

White was originally signed to the practice squad, with indications that the team will bring him to the active roster once he is acclimated.

Schefter reported at the time White signed that he turned down “multiple” other teams to return to Buffalo, the team that drafted him in the first round in 2017.

“CB Tre’Davious White is signing with the Bills’ practice squad, where he will acclimate before joining their active roster. White turned down several opportunities to return to Buffalo. White started 16 regular-season games and two playoff games last season,” Schefter wrote in a post on X.