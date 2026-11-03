Former Georgia Star George Pickens’ Cowboys Future in Question Amid Trade Talk

The Georgia Bulldogs have watched George Pickens establish himself as an NFL playmaker, but his future with the Dallas Cowboys is attracting questions. With the trade deadline approaching, his name has entered another round of speculation. This time, the conversation concerns whether Dallas could consider moving one of its most talented offensive weapons.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, several people around the league are wondering whether the Cowboys will consider trading Pickens. The discussion involves Dallas’ struggles, his franchise-tag situation and questions about how he is being utilized. That combination has prompted outsiders to consider whether Jerry Jones might entertain a deal.

Jordan Schultz Reports Questions About George Pickens’ Availability

The distinction is that league speculation does not establish an organizational decision. Schultz’s reported update does not mean Dallas has placed Pickens on the trade block. It also does not establish that the receiver has requested a move.

Still, the circumstances explain why other teams might pay attention. A productive receiver without a long-term agreement presents a different roster-planning question than one already committed for several seasons. Dallas must weigh his immediate value against its plans beyond this year.

The Cowboys previously confirmed that Pickens would play this season under the franchise tag after halting long-term negotiations. At that time, team leadership expressed enthusiasm about keeping him alongside Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Those comments provide context, although an offseason position does not resolve every deadline question.

For Georgia fans following Pickens, the appeal of this story is the potential crossroads. His ability to create explosive plays makes him an intriguing name whenever trade discussions arise. However, an intriguing possibility and an available player remain two different things.

Cowboys Face Decision About Their Offensive Future

Trading Pickens would involve more than reacting to disappointing results. Dallas would need to evaluate the return, its remaining offensive personnel and whether moving him supports its broader direction. Keeping him would preserve a weapon while leaving future contract questions to address.

There is also a football argument for patience. An uneven stretch does not automatically mean an offense has exhausted its potential. The Cowboys could decide that improving how they use Pickens offers more value than accepting a trade package.

For now, Schultz’s reporting identifies interest in the question rather than confirmation of an answer. That makes Pickens worth monitoring as the deadline approaches. Until Dallas takes action, his future remains a developing situation rather than a completed departure.